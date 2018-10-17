Youth round-up: 5-1 for Tynecastle 14s | Peebles 15s battle back

Tynecastle Under-14s overcame their Portobello counterparts 5-1 in a First Division encounter at Saughton Park.

Tynecastle threatened from a series of early corners, but the opening goal came in the 18th minute. Godswill Omojiade danced in between defenders, eventually finding a yard of space in front of goal and fired past the keeper’s outstretched hand.

Just before the break Tynecastle doubled their advantage. Sam Blackburn darted in from the left wing, but the keeper was able to bat his effort away. The rebound was collected by Jack Adams, who drilled the ball into the bottom-left corner.

In the second half Portobello put their opposition under pressure almost immediately. Loaay Mahmoud had a powerful effort turned away before Finlay Yule flashed a shot at goal that took a deflection off a defender before finding the back of the net.

Despite a more promising start from Portobello, Tynecastle soon wrestled back control of the match. Lewis Munro collected the ball in the box, turned and smashed it into the net to take the score to 3-1.

In the 52nd minute Adams scored his side’s fourth goal. Similar to his first, his low drive from just inside the box skipped into the bottom left corner.

The final goal of the game was scored by Conor Monteith. His header looped up over the keeper and dipped into the goal just under the bar.

Liam Walker played a number of probing passes for Portobello, but they struggled to break down their opposition. Jay Meldrum was a commanding presence in the heart of the defence and Tynecastle stood firm for a majority of the game.

Peebles U-15s fought against an early setback to overcome Newcraighall Leith Vics 3-2.

Peebles found themselves two down in the first 20 minutes, but Lewis Scrimger pulled them back into contention. He turned in at the back post from a Jordan Sykes free-kick.

In the second half Peebles started brightly and were rewarded with an equaliser courtesy of Rhys Bootland, who finished off a quick break.

Stan Swain was a driving force in the midfield and laid off the ball to Scrimger, who cut in from the wing and forced in an own goal to take the lead for the first time in the match. Peebles were able to hold onto this lead for the rest of the game.

A strong team performance from Tranent Colts U-13s meant they were triumphant against Musselburgh Windsor on Sunday. They hit the woodwork a couple of times, but two goals from Jack Renton and another from John Marshall sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Redhall Star U-14s got the better of Lochend in a tight affair.

They went one up early on through Michael Bianco. Bianco then turned provider for the second as he cut the ball back for Ryan Munro to finish.

In the second half Lochend played well and got back into the match scoring two goals of their own.

However, five minutes from time, a fine strike from Chase Miller secured three points for his team putting the final score at 3-2.