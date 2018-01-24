Youth wrap: Cobras 13s are kings | North Berwick go top

Despite falling behind early on, Edinburgh South Cobras 13s eventually managed to beat Preston Athletic 3-2 in an entertaining Division Four match.

Preston struck first through Lewis Whellans, but were pegged back when Aiden Blair converted from the penalty spot. The same player then put Cobras ahead from a free-kick.

Athletic keeper Haris Alim impressed with a number of saves to keep his side in it, but he couldn’t prevent Archie Wilson from adding a third with a volley from inside the box.

The last ten minutes became tense for Cobras after Bradley Clark halved the deficit, but they managed to hold on for the win.

Keir Foster earned Spartans 14s a hard-fought win 1-0 on a cold morning in Musselburgh against Windsor. The victory takes Spartans through to round two of the John Crawford Memorial Trophy, where they will face league leaders Hutchison Vale.

Dunbar United Colts 14s prevailed 1-0 over Lochend thanks to a goal from Neilson Combe ten minutes after the restart, pouncing at the second attempt after the keeper had saved his initial effort.

Lochend pushed for an equaliser but the Colts defended resolutely to keep them out, with back three of Joe Kennedy, Findlay Thomson and Brodie Gray performing particularly well.

Musselburgh Young Stars 19s moved above Blackhall Athletic in the league table after beating them 2-0. Joe McGinty and Lewis Latimer registered a goal in each half as Blackhall’s keeper made a string of top class saves to restrict the Young Stars to two.

North Berwick Colts 15s sit proudly atop Division Three after a 5-3 victory over Edinburgh City Whites in a snowstorm. Oliver Govan and Stuart Lindsay netted a double apiece and Oliver Mair added the fifth. City played well despite only having 12 players available and Graeme Dailly with two and Jack Napier were their scorers.

Longniddry Villa 15s managed a 3-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose thanks to Jack Macdonald, Mattie McMillan and Aiden Walsh. Longniddry had the bulk of possession in the wintery conditions, but the match was keenly contested and Blair McGhee got on the scoresheet for Bonnyrigg with a nice back-heel at the front post after a low driven free kick from captain Cammy Miller.