Youth wrap: Currie stun City | Godswill nets double

There was an upset in the Peter O’Neill Cup as Currie Star Under-13s fought back to beat Edinburgh City 4-3.

City started the brighter of the two teams and within five minutes they had their first goal. Ethan Johnston blasted a free-kick towards goal which was too powerful for the Currie keeper to hold and Georgie Jackson tumbled over the line with the ball in the resulting goal-mouth scramble.

With the wind against them, Currie found defending set-pieces difficult and soon found themselves two behind. The goalkeeper came to collect a high ball but was caught out by Jack Stewart who, with his back to goal, looped the ball home.

Currie pulled one back in the 23rd minute as Max MacKay’s effort was saved, but Shane Majekodunmi was alert to nip the ball over the keeper before he could collect it.

After half-time, Currie could go on the offensive with the wind behind them, but City were again first to score. Billy Birks made a great run down the right flank, taking players on before floating a ball into the box but his cross smacked off a Currie defender and nestled into the back of the net.

City thought they had scored again soon after as Nevis Hall slipped a shot between the keeper’s legs. The keeper then pounced on the ball and the referee decided it had not crossed the line but it must have been very close.

City looked comfortable on the ball until they were shocked in the 53rd minute by majekodunmi’s and Currie’s second of the match.

Five minutes before the final whistle, Currie struck again. This time, James Hunt sweetly struck a shot from the edge of the box that soared over the keeper.

City counter-attacked well but could not find the clinical edge they had earlier in the match.

As spectators were preparing themselves for more action after regular time, Currie clinched a winner. Lennon Archibald battled for a loose ball and set up MacKay, who was on hand to gleefully fire the ball into goal.

Currie battled bravely to the end and were worthy opponents, though City may count themselves a bit unlucky.

Elsewhere, a double strike from Godswill Omojiade was enough to see Tynecastle Under 14s through to the next round of the Jewel Miners Cup as they overcame St Bernards 2-0.

Longniddry Villa Under-13s beat Lothian Colts 3-0 in the Scottish Cup. Aaron Ferguson scored to give them an early lead followed by a superb solo effort from Declan Hall as he lobbed the keeper from a tight angle. With ten minutes to go, Billy Bingham scored his first ever goal and it was a special one as his thunderous effort from 25 yards found the net.

Musselburgh Windsor Under-15s were also in Scottish Cup action as they defeated Hillfield Swifts.

Swifts took an early lead through a corner but this galvanised Musselburgh and they replied quickly. Tyler Pryde rallied the team with a quick-fire double, both of which impressive finishes. Windsors’ third came from a well worked set-piece turned in by Finn Thomson.

Swifts came back with chances of their own, but Sam Hood was in inspired form between the sticks keeping the final score at 3-1.