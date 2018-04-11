Youth wrap: Porty 14s impress | Cavalry 19s make first final

Portobello 14s advanced to the quarter-finals of the Kenny McLean Cup by beating AC Oxgangs 5-1.

Oxgangs came into this last-eight tie going well in Division Two, but they were missing players and the 11 who were available had to put a shift in.

While the favourites of Portobello were on top, their visitors did well to limit their chances early on.

The first sight of goal came when Elijah Anukam beat keeper Leo Miller to the ball, but by the time Anukam got the cross in for Jack Fall, Miller had recovered to make a great save.

The lead finally came on 28 minues when Anukam managed to round Miller again, but this time was able to knock it into the net.

Three minutes later a good move involving Josh Hewitson and Ben Mackay almost saw Oxgangs create an opening, before Portobello broke forward and made it 2-0. Anukam got the assist this time, squaring to give Aiden Miller an open goal.

Oxgangs were lively after the break and a purposeful run from Hewitson ended with him being tripped in the box, but Daniel Sibbald cracked the bar with the spot kick.

They were ruing that again when Anukam got his second, getting on the end of Evan Fleming’s cross.

Nash Gonsalves got Oxgangs the goal they deserved when he won possession on the edge of the box and arrowed one in at the near post.

However, two goals in the last seven minutes made it 5-1. First Ewan McKinlay gave Jay Stewart another tap in and then Stewart got his second when rounding Miller.

• In their Division Three League Cup Section One match, North Berwick Colts fought hard to beat Craigroyston BC 5-3. There were doubles for Oliver Govan and Stuart Lindsay, but the pick of the bunch came from a 25-yeard volley by Luke Turnbull. Both sides still have one match remaining the League Cup section.

Longniddry Villa 17s kept in touch at the top of Division One with a 3-1 victory away at Currie Star thanks to goals from Theo McGuire, Matthew O’Connor and Macauley Anderson.

A fast start saw McGuire curl one in for 1-0, but Currie finished off a good move to equalise. O’Connor regained the lead for Villa when he rose highest to head in from a corner. Both teams’ goalkeepers made good saves, but Anderson put a stop to that pattern on 71 minutes.

• A first-ever cup final lies in store for Cavalry Park 19s after a 4-1 last-four League Cup defeat of a spirited Musselburgh Young Stars. After strikes from Stuart Mackrell and Duncan Tarry, a brace for Nfamara Sambuou rounded off the scoring. Lewis Latimer got Young Stars’ consolation.

Mackrell’s effort was the only first-half goal in an even battle, but Latimer tied it up after 55 minutes with a back post header.

The introduction of Sambou on the hour mark swung the tie in Cavalry’s favour and first he chased down a long pass to set up Tarry to make it 2-1. The striker then got two for himself, with the second an individual effort.

They will now play Dalkeith Thistle in the final.