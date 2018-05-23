Youth wrap: Silverware for Spartans 14s, Hutche 13s and Villa 15s

Three Edinburgh teams returned victorious from last weekend’s Inspiresport Scottish Cup Finals at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium.

Spartans Under-14s bowled over St Andrews BC 4-0 to take the trophy home.

Spartans wanted to take control of the match early on and certainly did with an incredible goal just seconds into the match.

Louis Maclachlan took a shot directly from the kick-off and his majestic effort soared over the unsuspecting keeper and found the back of the net only 3.6 seconds into the game.

Maclachlan turned provider for the second goal in the 22nd minute. His corner was whipped into the area and found Oscar MacIntyre, who headed towards goal and buried it in the bottom right corner.

At half-time, Spartans were in complete control of the match, but at 2-0 up they were still hungry for more goals.

Midway through the second half, Jacksen Lynch finished off a nice attacking play and fired into the roof of the net.

With just under two minutes left on the clock, Sean Burrell added another to take the final score to 4-0.

Maclachlan put in a man-of-the-match performance and made himself a constant thorn in the side of the St Andrews defence. After the match Maclachlan also picked up the golden boot, awarded for most goals scored in the competition.

Spartans were by far the better team on the day and their team performance was well deserving of the trophy.

The early kick-off on Sunday was between Hutchison Vale Under-13s and Aberdeen side Cove Youth FC.

Cove opened the scoring in the 25th minute after a corner was fumbled and tapped in. Soon after they doubled their advantage as Kasen Seed poked home a brilliant ball in from the left wing.

Hutchie responded quickly after going two down. Tyrone Core spun away from his marker, opening up space in the box and blasted the ball into the top left corner.

At half-time the score remained 2-1 and although though Cove were in the lead, Hutchie were starting to build up some confidence.

Hutchie levelled the match through a brilliant chip by Ryan Findlay. However, they were soon pegged back 3-2 courtesy of another corner.

In the 51st minute Hutchie equalised through a corner of their own. The ball to the near post was met by Findlay and he had the ball in the back of the net before the keeper could react.

Rayan Mohammed put Hutchie in front for the first time in the match only seven minutes before the final whistle. Findlay was unselfish and set up Mohammed, who took a couple of touches in the box before smashing the ball past the keeper and taking the score to 4-3.

Hutchie showed tremendous character to come back into the game multiple times and their relentless drive proved them worthy of their win.

Later on, Longniddry Villa overcame Falkirk FC Foundation Blue 2-1 to claim the Under-15s trophy.

Villa were the first to score. Jack MacDonald was fouled in the box, but the referee played advantage and the ball found Ben Dixon, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Falkirk tied the match before half-time, although it looked as if the Villa keeper was fouled in the process.

The only goal of the second half came in added time and was scored by Aiden Walsh when his shot from a tight angle slipped under the keeper.

The game was even right to the final whistle, but it was an extra bit of quality from Walsh that separated the two sides.

Spartans took on Glenvale AFC in the under-16s final, but were edged out 2-0.