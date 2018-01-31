Youths: 13 goals in battle of the Hutchison Vales

It was first versus second, it was Hutchie v Hutchie, it was a cracker and there could have been a shock. However, in the end, Hutchison Vale 17s had too much for Hutchison Vale Colts in a 9-4 win, having been locked at 4-4 just after half-time.

Despite Colts looking determined at the start of the Division One clash, they fell behind after only two minutes when Fynlay Connor was brought down in the box and Matthew Dillon scored the penalty.

Anyone who thought Hutchie would go on to lord it over their second team were sorely mistaken, though.

Goalkeeper Shea Dowie was unlucky to score an own goal for the equaliser on 17 minutes having been affected by the wind and then Luke McMahon bundled over the line from Kye Hutchison’s pick-out to put Colts 2-1 ahead.

That lead only lasted three minutes, though thanks, to Arran Bathgate’s low, driven free kick.

And there was a further blow for Colts a minute later when Connor set up Dillon for his second.

Despite playing some good stuff, Hutchie were pegged back again after 32 minutes.

The ball fell to Cameron Orr at the edge of the box and he dispatched a left-footed half-volley into the far bottom corner to make it 3-3.

However, first-team captain Seamus Russel ensured his side would lead at the break when he rose to meet a corner at the back post and guide a header in.

Plucky Colts managed to react again and were level after only three minutes of the second half. Lovely skill by McMahon carried him through the defence and he finished emphatically high past Dowie.

However, Colts were left trailing for the rest of the half as the first team stepped it up.

Leno de Gaetano grabbed a second-half hat-trick, including a header, a half-volley and a rebound from his own header which hit the post.

Dillon completed a treble of his own, while Tyler O’Neill rounded off the scoring with an absolute rocket from 30 yards.

• Spartans 16s into Scottish Cup semis

There was a massive win in the Scottish Cup for Spartans 16s as they made it into the last four.

Nicky Reid gave them an early lead in their quarter-final against Airdrie. Despite the Capital side having most of the play, Airdrie were dangerous on the break and equalised after 30 minutes. But Spartans persevered and sub Robbie Walker got the winner with his first touch after coming on.

In the Under-13s Division Two, Dunbar United Colts beat Redhall Star 4-2 to keep the pace with Salvesen at the top.

Redhall started the better and only the heroics of Declan Hannan limited them to one goal, scored by Robbie Haines. Against the run of play, David McIntyre equalised for Dunbar before half-time. Haines gave Star the lead again in another period of dominance, but the seasiders came to life after that and an own goal levelled it before a Gregor Goldie double earned the win.

• Edinburgh South Colts battle past Albion

Edinburgh South Colts 15s narrowly beat Redpath Albion for the second time in three weeks, this time 3-1 in the Division 4 League Cup.

It was an even contest from the off until Harry Brown smashed home an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box. Callum Stobbie put an end to South’s struggles to score from the spot to make it 2-0, but a lapse in concentration allowed Albion to peg it back to 2-1. Arron Wood dashed hopes of a comeback with a simple tap-in.