Youths: Battling Lochend 15s edged out by Gala in final; Longniddry 17s claim cup

Lochend YFC 15s were edged out 4-2 by Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Division 2 League Cup final.

Gala’s Dylan Curran opened the scoring in the 12th minute, latching onto a ball from the left and poking it past the onrushing keeper.

However five minutes before half-time, Lochend equalised. Cammy Rodgers fed a ball through to Glen Lorimer, who placed it past the keeper into the left-hand side of the net.

The match looked like it could go either way as both teams were comfortable in possession and able to create multiple goalscoring opportunities.

Only five minutes after the restart, Gala took the lead. This time, Sam Derrick added his name to the scoresheet after Finlay Dunmore worked an inviting ball in from the left wing.

David Jimenez brought Lochend level in the 54th minute. His firmly-struck shot found the top right of the goal, giving the keeper no chance to save.

A penalty was awarded to Gala five minutes later. Curran stepped up confidently and regained the lead for his side.

The final few minutes were tense for Gala as they desperately defended against relentless Lochend attacks. Jimenez nearly got an equaliser before the final whistle but was denied by a brilliant diving save from Gala keeper, Euan Lillico.

In the last minute of play, Gala sealed their victory with a fine goal.

It was created by a magnificent solo run from Derrick. He used exceptional strength to stay on his feet under a number of challenges and run at goal. His curling shot could only be parried into the path of Michael Gavana, who slotted home taking the score to 4-2.

Elsewhere, Musselburgh Windsor 13s sealed their place in the Peter O’Neil Cup final with a 3-2 win over Tynecastle.

Godswill Omojiade scored for Tynecastle with a well-timed lob over the keeper and Tynie made it 2-0 before half-time courtesy of a well-worked free-kick.

Goals from Craig Malcolm and Ciaran Nisbet in the second half got Windsor back on level terms.

With the game heading for extra time, Malcolm turned home from the six-yard line after a great double save from Arran Brown, the Tynecastle keeper.

Windsor will face Lasswade Thistle in the final after they beat Hutchison Vale 3-1 to book their place.

Three first-half goals from Max Dowling, Bayley Klimionek and Ben Richardson gave Thistle a commanding lead at half-time. Hutchie pushed hard in the second half but could only get the one goal.

Longniddry Villa 17s won the Colin Campbell Sports Cup with a 2-1 victory over Hutchison Vale.

The match was fairly even in the first half with both teams seeing efforts come close.

Macaulay Anderson gave Villa the lead after catching the keeper off his line and finding the net from nearly 40 yards out.

Villa’s second was headed home by Marc Forsyth after the Hutchie keeper parried Jack Branley’s free-kick.

Hutchie did manage to get one back in injury time but it proved too little too late and Villa lifted the trophy.