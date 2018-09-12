Youths: Bonnyrigg 15s show the Whites stuff in cup win

Bonnyrigg Rose Whites Under-15s are through to the next round of the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup after beating Redhall Star 7-2.

Rose got off to a quick start, slotting away two goals by the seventh minute of play.

The first was scored by Conor McGrath, who headed home at the back post from a corner and the second was dispatched by Aiden Hancock, smashing a rebound high into the net.

Redhall’s Lewis Robertson sent a looping ball over the keeper from near the touchline but it smacked off the upright and bounced out.

Bonnyrigg made it three in the 16th minute when, taking a shot on the turn, Hancock showed great technique to find the top right corner of the goal.

They added another before the break as Luke Davis played a fantastic through ball, cutting the defence in two, to find Hancock, who chipped over the keeper’s outstretched leg.

The scoreline could have been a lot closer were it not for Ryan Borthwick, who was in inspired form between the sticks for Bonnyrigg.

During the break, the heavens opened up and both teams were forced to play a different game on the now slippy surface at Redhall Park.

Redhall came out the more offensive of the two teams and were the first to score in the second period of play. Reece Dickson got his reward for closing down his opponents all game as he flicked the ball into the back of the net, leaving the keeper helpless.

In the 52nd minute, Jack Allen burst up the centre of the field on a counter-attack and picked out Cameron Reid, who restored the four-goal cushion for Bonnyrigg.

Soon after, Hancock claimed his fourth of the game, striking a half-volley cleanly.

Redhall hadn’t given up, though. Kieran Townsley battled bravely for the ball and chipped the keeper to snatch another for Redhall.

Bonnyrigg closed out the match with their seventh goal. Euan Conlon whipped a ball in from the left and found McGrath, who glanced it past the keeper.

The full-time whistle sounded after a comfortable victory for Bonnyrigg but Redhall, a Third Division team, had acquitted themselves well against their Second Division opponents.

• Dublin’s at the double

AC OXGANGS Under-14s defeated Gullane Athletic 4-1 in the SPORTSassist South East Region Cup.

The breakthrough came just before half-time as Sokari Dublin Green slotted home. His effort was quickly followed up by team-mate Daniel Kelly to gain a two-goal lead. In the second half, Gullane pulled one back but Dublin Green added a second and a header from Keagan O’Brien was enough to see Oxgangs through to the next round.

• Currie taste cup success

Currie Under-15s enjoyed SPORTSassist South East Region Cup success as they claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Broxburn Whites.

Robbie Cochran was first on the scoresheet for Currie as he finished off a wonderful solo run into the opposition box.

In the second half, Callum Brown saw a number of powerful shots drift agonisingly wide before scoring Currie’s second, beating the keeper at his near post. Currie enjoyed much of the match possession but Broxburn enjoyed a spell of good play towards the end of the match and managed to grab a consolation.