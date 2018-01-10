Youths: Bonnyrigg Rose Pumas pounce for win

The new year started with a bang for Bonnyrigg Rose Pumas 16s as they beat Leith Athletic Colts 5-2.

The win keeps them 11 points clear at the top of Division 2, having only lost once all season.

Leith Colts are part of the chasing pack and did enough to suggest they are capable of mixing it with the best.

Colts actually seemed to settle into the match better and had a few chances before falling behind.

Tyler Morgan played in Dylan Greatorex but his attempted lob looped over the crossbar. Greatorex was then the supplier for Josh Mill but his side-footed volley was again too high.

Despite looking the most dangerous early on, Leith fell behind on 25 minutes. It happened in freakish circumstances with Fraser Brockie forcing the ball over the line by winning a 50-50 after Evan Skelton had beaten the goalkeeper to the ball and poked it through. But only three minutes later, Leith were back level. James O’Hara was precise with a side-footed lob after Greatorex’s head-flick and it was game on.

The goals continued to flood in before the half and Sam Archibald struck Pumas back into the lead after latching onto Jamie Clark’s pass.

Back came Colts with another equaliser and this time it was a well-taken half-volley across goal from Greatorex.

That only lasted one minute before Bonnyrigg took the lead again with a lovely solo goal by Sean Roberts, who twisted and turned through the centre of the park before executing a low strike.

There was another goal a minute later as Pumas extended their lead. Roberts was the architect again, setting up Skelton to have a pop and, after his effort was parried, Calum Byrne was on hand to turn it in.

In the second half, Bonnyrigg had chances to increase their advantage before doing do so halfway through the half. Clark got another assist with a lovely threaded ball sending Roberts in the clear and he tucked it low into the corner.

• Hillfield Swifts 14s Swifts settle for a point

Despite being under strength for the first match after the holidays, Hillfield Swifts 14s managed a 1-1 draw with Leith Athletic, who are one point ahead with three matches in hand in Division One.

Swifts enjoyed the better of the first half and edged in front with a Liam Rennie strike.

Leith then took control after the break and got a deserved point when Jack Mason converted a penalty kick.

Tranent Colts 15s defeated Currie Star a 2-0 in the Division Three League Cup. It was an even match with chances for both teams but Tranent got the win courtesy of a goal early in each half through Jake Brown and Willie Goodluck.

• Lasswade Thistle 13s in title hunt

Lasswade Thistle 13s kept their title challenge going with a solid 3-0 win over Civil Service Strollers.

Ian Galloway started it all off with a 20-yard strike before centre back Louis Kerr made it 2-0 when latching on to a clearance from a Thistle corner. The third came from Bailey McKenzie with a composed, low finish. The Strollers keeper pulled off some very good saves to prevent Thistle – three points behind Division One leaders Hutchison Vale with a game in hand – from scoring any more.