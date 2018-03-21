Youths: Cramond 17s through after ten-goal thriller

Cramond 17s set themselves up for a Division Two League Cup semi-final against Currie Star Colts this Sunday by beating Tynecastle FC Development 6-4 in their quarter-final.

Josh Lamond bagged a hat-trick for Cramond while Robbie McDonald, Nathan Stringer and Rob McAslan were also on target.

After falling behind 4-2, Tynie pulled the game back to 4-4 before Lamond got his second and third goals to take his side into the last four.

In the same competition, Arniston Rangers 17s earned a penalty shoot-out win over local rivals Dalkeith Thistle.

Goalkeeper Stuart Cummings kept out two of Thistle’s efforts and Lewis Brannan, Jack O’Connor, Matthew Dillon and Fraser McKimmie scored from the spot. Kieron Wilson had equalised for Rangers during the 90 minutes after Dalkeith had gone 1-0 up.

Leith Athletic 19s made it through to the Bob Bankier Trophy final with a 3-1 win over Edinburgh United.

Both sides had decent attacks early on, and United had a strike chalked off for offside, before Leith broke the deadlock through Mike Shaw. Lee Griffin then made it 2-0 from a Ryan Farrell pass, but United pulled one back early in the second half.

However, hopes of a comeback were dashed when Craig Ferrier scored for Leith.

Murieston United and Newtongrange Star Academy 21s put on a show despite the testing weather conditions in their South East Region Cup semi-final, with Murieston coming out on top 5-4.

Angus McGregor helped himself to a hat-trick for Murieston, with Andy Drysdale and Jack Napier also scoring as they won through to face Leith Athletic in the final.

Star, who had led 3-1 at one stage, got their goals via a Josh Elliot double and Connor Dyet and Mark Scott.

This weekend brings a massive match for Hutchison Vale 13s, who play their Inspire Scottish Cup semi-final against Glasgow side Grassroots Development Coaching at Star Park, Newtongrange (1pm).

There is also a cup final at the same age group, with Division Four’s top two teams, Haddington Athletic and Penicuik Athletic, meeting in the Polar Foods final at Millfield in Haddington (11am).

Edinburgh City Whites 17s are in Inspire Scottish Cup last-four action as they take on East Kilbride Blue. The match at Bonnyrigg’s New Dundas Park kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.