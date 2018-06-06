Youths: Cup win puts Cavalry Park 16s in a league of their own

Cavalry Park 16s swept Musselburgh Windsor aside 6-2 to lift the Division 1 League Cup at Bonnyrigg.

Both teams had chances in the opening exchanges but it was Cavalry Park who broke the deadlock. In the eighth minute, Tom Davies rounded the goalkeeper and stroked the ball into the goal.

Only four minutes later, Jamie Robinson took advantage of confusion in the Windsor defence to spin and slam the ball into the back of the net.

Cavalry were quick to take the score to 3-0 only 17 minutes into the first half. Owen Renton ran onto a long ball and chipped it over the onrushing keeper.

Claiming Cavalry’s fourth of the game, James Stewart finished off some well-worked passing play in and around the box with a smashing strike across the keeper into the top left corner of the goal.

Cavalry went on to add one more goal before half-time. Murray Lockhart sprinted down the left wing before pinging a ball to the edge of the box where Davies took a touch to set himself up before burying it into the left-hand side of the net.

Cavalry were also the first to score in the second half. Andrew MacKenzie was unselfish in front of goal and set up Renton for his second of the game and Cavalry’s sixth.

Despite that early setback, Musselburgh were a lot better after the break. They looked stronger in defence and started to create clear goalscoring opportunities.

Midway through the second half, they got their first goal. Dalziel Cron showed his strength as he held off defenders and tried to cut a ball back but his pass came off a defender and slipped in at the near post.

Devan Craighead scored the last and arguably best goal of a match filled with great strikes. His wonder goal was caught beautifully and looped over the helpless keeper, taking the score to 6-2.

Musselburgh Windsor 19s had more success than their younger counterparts, lifting the Colin Campbell Sports Cup after a narrow 1-0 victory over Leith Athletic.

Elsewhere, Lasswade Thistle 13s beat Tynecastle 2-0 in a Division 1 match.

Though Tynecastle put up a good fight, they found themselves 1-0 down at half-time courtesy of a Jamie Purdie strike from 25 yards.

Purdie grabbed his and his team’s second goal in the second half.

Leith Athletic 15s continued their remarkable run of form, lifting the Federation of Hearts Supporters Cup in dramatic fashion against Edinburgh City Blacks.

Regular time was not enough to separate the two but one goal in extra time sealed another trophy for Leith.

Leith were called into action again only three days later where they advanced to the final of the Division 1 League Cup after overcoming Spartans Reds 6-2 in the last four.