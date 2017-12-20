Youths: Haddington 13s stay ice-cool to reach Polar Foods Cup final

Haddington Athletic claimed their place in the under-13 Polar Foods Cup final, going through on penalties at the expense of Currie Star Colts.

The match finished 1-1, Jonathan Mainds scoring for Athletic and Zach Beardsley for Currie. Ollie Craig, Luke Cowan, Oliver Guatelli and Ewan Smith held their nerve to score from the spot and win the tie for Haddington, while Aidan Fergus, Cormac O’Brien and Jamie Goodbrand took succesful kicks for the losing side.

Edinburgh City 14s beat Currie FC 6-3 to stay third in Division Two, three points behind leaders Gala Fairydean Rovers. Scorers for City were Gregor Fraser, Luke Taylor, Callum Taylor, Finley Pattman, Joe Jukes and Kais Safdar.

The performance of Musselburgh Windsor 15s in beating Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts 4-0 in the Scottish Cup forced the opposition coaches to comment that the East Lothina side have a real chance of winning the competition. Windsor were 2-0 up at half-time through Jack Main and Matthew Cassidy before Cassidy struck again and Cammy Eaton added another. Centre backs Fraser Hoskin and Aidan MacFarlane played particularly well to limit Hillfield from any real opportunities.

Edinburgh South 16s put some breathing space between themselves and Spartans Colts in Division Two with a 3-1 victory. They got off to a good start when Ewan Miller headed them in front after four minutes, and Jamie Martin cut in from the right to fire in a low strike to make it two. South continued to dominate and Bruno Steel extended the lead before half-time. Steven Poulton pulled one back for Spartans with a low drive, ably assisted by right back Marc Lynn who had ran from his own half.

The spoils were shared between Spartans Reds and Edinburgh South as one of only two under-17 matches to beat the frost finished 2-2. Both teams are in contention at the top of the league and a draw was a fair reflection as Spartans preserved their unbeaten status. Misu El Boghdady and Ali McWhirter were the South scorers, while Zion Dixon grabbed a double for Spartans.

Edinburgh United 19s beat Musselburgh Windsor Blues 5-3. Callum Fitzpatrick opened the scoring for United, only for them to be pegged back. But Euan Lee, Nathan Gilmour and a penalty from Calum Henderson saw the visitors race into a 4-1 lead. It was made 4-2 near the end of the first half, and Musselburgh continued to push for more after the break. However, their task was made harder when Jack Pickup gave United a three-goal cushion. Blues didn’t give up and got a deserved third towards the end.