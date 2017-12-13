Youths: Hutchie prevail in Under-16s Division One clash

Two late goals gave Hutchison Vale 16s a 4-2 Division One victory over North Merchiston in a match which did its best to raise the temperature at a frosty Meggetland 3G.

The Hutchie heroes were James Gordon and Fletcher Hendry after Ross Lamont looked to have secured North Merchiston a draw with a stunning free-kick.

The win keeps Vale within touching distance of the teams at the top, while Merchie are two places and four points further behind in sixth.

A lively opening saw both teams working openings in an around the box, with Brandon Hunter and Gordon going close for Hutchie and Liam Clark forcing William Miller into a save at the other end.

The home side took the lead after 20 minutes and it was a tap-in for Brian Lloyd after Christopher Wood saved from Hunter.

Hunter then had a go from 30 yards, forcing Wood to tip his effort round the post.

Hutchie continued to threaten a second and Blair Houston slipped a pass to Daniel Beveridge, who cracked a shot off the crossbar.

A sweet left-foot volley from Rory Stephen looked destined to be the equaliser but Miller was equal to it.

With six minutes of the first half remaining, Merchie did break through. A long kick forward from Wood drew Miller off his line and, when the ball fell to Clark, he drove it with his laces through a crowded box and into the net.

Hutchie came back quickly after the break and Lucas Hoegiman forced a save from Wood, before the same player set up Gordon to make it 2-1 seven minutes into the half.

Wood then produced a remarkable double save to keep the deficit to one goal, first denying Brodie McNab and then getting across quickly to stop Jamie Whitehead’s goalbound strike.

The goal of the game from Lamont then levelled the scores with 12 minutes to play. Taking a short run-up, he dipped a free-kick over the wall before seeing it crash in off the underside of the bar.

However, as glorious as that goal was, it turned out to be in vain for Merchie.

First, Gordon weaved his way into the box before slotting home for Hutchie, then Hendry did the same to put some gloss on what had been a close encounter.

• It’s seven-up for Spartans 16s

The reward for Spartans 16s’ 7-0 win over Erskine Athletic was a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

A hat-trick from Keir Foster set them on their way, and that was added to by Jonny Jarrod, Jonny Crombie, Reece Mason and Nicky Reid as they disposed of the Renfrewshire side.

Another local side to make it through in the Scottish Cup were Tynecastle 15s, who defeated Broxburn AC Diamonds 6-0. Tynie were 1-0 up at half-time through Josh Ferguson and ran away with it in the second half through a Gary Robertson double, plus goals from Bailey Simmonds, Somina Dublin-Green and Daniel Deya.

• All White in end for City 17s

Edinburgh City Whites 17s ensured progress to the latter stages of the Scottish Cup by beating East Craigie Swifts of Dundee 2-1.

After the Dundonians had started the brighter, City grew into the game and took the lead midway through the first half through Aidan Mackenzie.

A strong start to the second allowed them to extend their lead thanks to Liam Edmonston, his goal – like the opener – coming via a good delivery from wide.

Swifts pulled one back with ten minutes to play. The Capital side had three really good chances to clinch it late on, before then being forced to clear a shot off the line to clinch victory.