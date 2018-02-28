Youths: Hutchie Vale 14s seal place in South East Region final

Hutchison Vale 14s will compete in the South East Region Cup final at Dunbar’s New Countess Park after defeating Musselburgh Windsor 3-0.

Jake Houten’s predatory double was the difference in the first half of a competitive semi-final and Bruno Davidson added a third late on.

Only three minutes had passed when Houten opened the scoring, skilfully making space for himself in the box before emphatically finishing to the keeper’s left.

Tyler Pryde then bustled his way down the right for Musselburgh but sent his shot wide of the far post.

Houten almost made it two when he glided past a man again, but his placed effort was held. Windsor then suffered a desperately unlucky couple of minutes.

After feeling they could have had a penalty, Finn Thomson took the free-kick they did get and forced Ruaraidh Adams to parry it back out. Jacob Shyngle looked set to score the rebound but his header crashed off the bar.

Hutchie then went up the park and made it 2-0. Houten was the man again, gambling on a loose ball to score.

Windsor refused to give in and continued to knock on the door in the second half.

When Thomson worked the ball into the box from the right, it eventually fell for Mackenzie Scott but he sent his effort wide.

Shortly after that, Rhyad Jelly put in a saving tackle on the same player when he was about to pull the trigger from close range.

But Hutchie wrapped things up with 12 minutes to play. Davidson won the ball out wide before advancing on the keeper and tucking it in the far corner.

• Rhys wins it for Leith 15s

At the second attempt, Leith Athletic 15s beat Edinburgh City Blacks 1-0 in their South East Region semi-final – the first game having been abandoned due to an injury to Euan Howie.

Thankfully, Howie’s ankle isn’t broken as first feared and his team battled on to get the win without him. Rhys McMurdo scored the only goal of an even game which featured chances at both ends.

Spartans Reds 16s continued their recent good form by defeating AC Oxgangs 3-1 away from home.

Goals in the first half by Shawn Millar and Lee Hughes and a reply from Oxgangs meant the Reds went into half-time 2-1 up. A further goal – a wonderful 20-yard strike into the top corner by Nathan Hay – gave them a 3-1 lead and wrapped up the win.

An early goal and a late one, from George Thorpe and Reuben Grossart respectively, gave North Merchiston 13s a 2-0 win in their Division Three match against Edinburgh South Vipers.

Despite being played in difficult conditions, the match it was a well-contested affair, though at times it did turn scrappy.

The Vipers’ keeper had to be replaced early in the game – with the stand-in doing an admirable job, including a great save from a penalty with five minutes to play.