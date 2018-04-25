Youths: Longniddry 15s and Spartans book spots in final

Longniddry Villa 15s are in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup Final after defeating fellow South East Region side Tynecastle 1-0 in the semi-finals.

A second-half Euan Donaldson header was all that separated the sides in a tense affair in which both teams largely cancelled each other out.

There wasn’t a lot of goalmouth action to speak of, although Donaldson had the first sniff after 10 minutes when his volley went wide after a long throw created panic in the Tynecastle defence.

Tynie improved as the first half wore on and Somina Dublin-Green blasted over after a good combination with Daniel Deya.

The move of the match then saw Deya released before picking out Josh Ferguson, but the captain couldn’t connect well enough with the ball and the chance was gone.

The most clear-cut opportunity came three minutes into the second half when Lewis Grahame found himself clear of the Longniddry defence, only for goalkeeper Sam Capes to stay big and produce a strong save.

The breakthrough came for Villa on 61 minutes. After Jack MacDonald had just put a shot wide from the edge of the box, Villa won a free-kick wide on the right and a dangerous delivery from Ben Dixon was headed in by Donaldson to spark jubilant celebrations.

Tynecastle threw everything into getting an equaliser, making some attacking substitutions that resulted in them ending the match in a 4-2-4 formation. However, Villa dug deep to keep them at bay and were delighted to hold on and book a final date with Falkirk Football Community Foundation Blue.

Another Edinburgh side to clinch a Scottish Cup final spot were Spartans 14s, who defeated Aberdeenshire-based Westdyke at Ainslie Park.

Despite starting the match well, the hosts found themselves 1-0 down at half-time thanks to a 25-yard strike. However, they rallied after the break and an unfortunate own goal from a Westdyke defender made it level with 17 minutes to play. Moments later Elliot Miller broke away to score and make it 2-1, clinching Spartans’ final date with St Andrews BC.

The Persevere Cup was won on Sunday by Loanhead YMFC 13s after a 3-1 victory over Kirkliston South Queensferry. Ross Kay’s first ever goal at 11-a-side level was worth the wait when his first-time effort from fully 30 yards made it 1-0. Joe Dunlop then skinned three defenders on the way to making it two before Jack Peacock dinked over the advancing keeper for the third and final goal, with Daniel McKenna assisting both.

Promotion-chasing Arniston Rangers 15s scored a late winner to beat Kirkliston South Queensferry 3-2 in an exciting Division Two clash.

Jack Dewar slotted home for Arniston after five minutes, and they could have extended their lead when they were awarded a penalty, but Andrew Henderson shot wide.

KSQ started the second half sharply and equalised. Both teams continued to create chances, but it was Arniston who went 2-1 up through Dylan Akkur with a rebound from Dewar’s strike.

Another equaliser, this time with two minutes to go, seemed to have secured a draw, but Rangers had other ideas. Denim Power’s header was blocked and the ball landed at the feet of Andrew Brannan, who slammed it into the bottom corner for a crucial three points.