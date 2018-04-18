Youths: Longniddry Villa 14s claim cup with second-half salvo

A THRILLING final at Bonnyrigg’s New Dundas Park saw Longniddry Villa 14s become David Innes Cup winners with a 2-0 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Both sides missed a number of chances, with the woodwork hit on a few occasions, but it was Villa who struck twice to take the honours.

After a goalless first half, the East Lothian side – unbeaten in the Division Two – went in front shortly after the break through a Matthew Flannigan free-kick. With 17 minutes left on the clock, Finn Douglas went close to an equaliser for Gala, before Thierry Murray got a killer second ten minutes from time.

A clinical showing from Edinburgh South 13s won them the Edinburgh Cup, beating Longniddry Villa 3-1. There wasn’t a lot in the way of goalmouth action, but South got two first-half goals to put them in the driving seat. A lovely move starting in the defence ended with David Thomson turning in the rebound after Samuel Doig’s effort crashed off the bar. The same player got his second and Doig was also influential again, crossing for his team-mate, who side footed home.

Villa came out fighting after the break, but conceded a third against the run of play when Connor Finlayson scored with a speculative effort. Twelve minutes later, Longniddry were awarded a penalty but Lewis Lang was unfortunate to see his effort well saved by Darcy Munro. Villa did manage to register a goal three minutes later when Harry Clark reacted to a loose ball in the box and prodded it over the line.

Division Two table-toppers Portobello 15s were run close by bottom side Beechwood and were forced to come from behind twice to win 3-2.

Kevin Essah struck first for Beechwood but Olly Rudge ensured the teams were level at half-time. Craig Ranger then put Beechwood back in front but there was heartache when two goals were conceded in the final five minutes. Charlie Paxton got Portobello back on level terms which set the stage for Jacob Riley to pounce for a dramatic winner with the very last kick of the ball.

Spartans 16s will face Tynecastle in the final of the Colin Greenhill Memorial Cup after overcoming Cavalry Park 3-2. A Tom Davies double had Cavalry in dreamland – a towering back-post header in the first half before another at the start of the second. But Spartans came back quickly and Joe Evenden pulled one back before a 25-yard free kick by Jonny Jarron made it 2-2. Cavalry took the lead when Robbie Walker guided a shot through a crowd of players from 12 yards, but there was still time for late drama. Cavalry had a chance to force extra time when they were awarded a penalty, but Niall McFadden managed to save the spot-kick.

A titanic comeback saw Musselburgh Windsor 13s peg Lasswade Thistle back from 2-0 down before sneaking an extra-time win in their Stewart Brien Cup semi-final. Bailey McKenzie and Jamie Purdie had Lasswade 2-0 up but Sam Dickson struck twice in the final 15 minutes of regulation time for Windsor. Then in the second period of extra-time, the fantastic fightback was complete with a Daryl Paterson winner sending Musselburgh into their second final this season.