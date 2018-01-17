Youths: Penicuik 13s keep cool as Currie turn up the heat

Penicuik Athletic 13s survived a second-half revival from Currie Star Colts to win 5-3 and make it to the Belmont Vauxhall Cup Final.

The Midlothian team had raced into a three-goal lead in the first half but were pegged back to 3-2 early in the second before securing the win late on.

The home side opened the scoring after four minutes. Ben McManus raced through but saw the forward saw his effort blocked by Aidan Fergus-Allan, only four Jackson Marrins to follow up and score.

McManus was looking sharp but the Star defence stood firm against his constant menace to keep him at arms-length.

However, there was nothing they could do on the 20-minute mark when Marrins’ cross found McManus, who produced an exquisite volley to make it 2-0.

Zack Beardsley registered three shots on goal for the visitors, one of which came after a good passing move, but they couldn’t unduly trouble the Penicuik goalkeeper Ben McIntosh. Four minutes from half-time, Athletic were awarded a penalty for handball, and McManus scored his second with aplomb.

Currie came out fighting in the second period and scored two quick goals to make it game on.

Henry Reynolds scored at the second attempt after being played in by Cormac O’Brein and, four minutes later, Beardsley forced the ball home after more productive work from O’Brein.

Penicuik responded and pushed forward again to try and regain breathing space.

Marrins looked set to score before Fergus-Allan threw himself to his left to save, and the same player fired another chance over.

Fergus-Allan produced an even better save when Rory Scott’s header was heading for the net.

But he was beaten twice in the closing stages. Marrins drilled one in following a corner and Adam Wilson forced in from McManus’ cross.

O’Brein had the last say with a low, driven shot across goal although the strike came too late for his side to force extra time.

• Haddington 14s make Pilmar Smith final

There was joy for Haddington Athletic 14s as they defeated Longniddry Villa Colts 3-1 to reach the Pilmar Smith Cup final.

Jack McKinnel, Ross Cadzow and Cameron Pirie put Haddington into a three-goal lead at half-time and goalkeeper Nathan Ferguson made a series of excellent saves to keep them in front. Aaron Cochrane did manage one for Colts but Ferguson remained in top form.

A quick start helped Tranent Juniors 19s win 2-1 away at Musselburgh Windsor as they continue their title bid. Kyle McFadden set up Ryan McMurdo for the opener before Ben Bathgate converted a one-on-on to give them a 2-0 lead. Jack Morgan pulled one back for Windsor just before half-time before a goalless second period ensured Tranent’s 100 per cent league record remains intact.

• Newtongrange Star 21s shining at the top

Newtongrange Star Academy 21s are joint top of the table after recording a 4-2 win away at Leith Athletic. They were on their way after a minute thanks to Connor Dyet, who later completed his brace. The other goals came from the head of Sean Devine and Connor Burke.

A nine-goal thriller between Edinburgh South and Currie Star Colts 17s ended with South edging it by the odd goal to move to within two points of their opponents in Division Two. Alistair McWhirter grabbed a double alongside strikes from Harry Churchmichael, Lewis Henderson and Ryan O’Donnell.