Youths: Penicuik prevail in 11-goal thriller

An 11-goal thriller ended with Ross Bertram smashing a late winner to give Penicuik Athletic Whites 14s a 6-5 win over Edinburgh City Colts in Division Three.

Robert Dryden gave City an early lead when he stabbed home defender Hamish Brown’s low cross after three minutes.

Both teams created chances but it was City who went further ahead through a fierce Gregor Fraser strike from outside the box.

Five minutes later, Penicuik gave themselves a lifeline and came via a lovely left-footed volley by Joseph Quinney, who had been picked out in the box by Bertram.

Penicuik conceded again almost immediately, though, Dryden running through unopposed to drive one into the net.

A remarkable three-minute turnaround saw Whites plunder three goals to take the lead.

Dylan Boak found the top corner with his left foot and then Benjamin Mapstone latched on to a loose ball to tuck in a tidy low finish.

Then on-form Bertram was played down the left by Shaun Wilson and advanced on the keeper before placing it beyond him. However, just when it looked their efforts were going to have them in front at the break, Penicuik let Colts in for an equaliser, Cole McCabe tapping in after Fraser had hit the post.

Four minutes after the restart, Quinney got his second for Penicuik at the back post after Mapstone’s shot was blocked.

Nine minutes later, City’s Louis Russell made it 5-5 with a header from McCabe’s corner.

The home side did most of the pressing and they got the winner four minutes from time when Bertram was alert to pounce on a loose ball and find the net. There was still time for Dryden to smack the bar as he tried in vain to get another equaliser, but it wasn’t to be this time.

Elsewhere, Blair McKenzie and Christopher Ewart were the heroes who sent Hutchison Vale 13s through to the quarter-finals of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup with a 2-1 win over Eddlewood Boys Club. Hutchie will now take on Grassroots Development Coaching for a place in the last four.

Goals from Jamie Elliott, James Clare and Joshua Francey helped Edinburgh City 13s make it through round one of the Peter O’Neill Cup with a 3-2 win over St Bernards BC Midlothian. Owen Huthershall and Leyton Spence got St Bernards’ goals in a cracking end-to-end match.

A heavy pitch at Peebles didn’t deter Kirkliston South Queensferry 15s as they managed to secure a 2-1 win in Division 2. Ross Stuart made it 1-0 despite the keeper getting a hand to his shot, after being supplied by a ball from Sam Officer who was playing his first game at right-back. Peebles equalised halfway through the second half, but five minutes later they were behind again when Stuart claimed his second.