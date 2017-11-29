Youths round-up: Civil’s passage to last four anything but a Stroll

A double apiece for striker Lucas Laing and midfielder Dylan McKellar set Civil Service Strollers 13s on their way to the semi-finals South East Region Cup as they beat Musselburgh Windsor Blues 5-3.

McKellar’s brace included a wonderful 25-yard free kick. Civil’s fifth goal came from Connon Pettigrew.

Harry Gray, Innes Dougall and Lennon Rafferty hit back for Windsor but it wasn’t enough to save them from a quarter-final exit.

In a cracking Kenny McLean Cup tie that swung one way and another, Edinburgh United 14s eventually came out on top against Cramond after extra time.

United took a two-goal lead early on with goals from Samuel Bewsher and Nicholas Woods, only to be caught out and find themselves 3-2 down as Cramond’s Christopher Black finished a one-on-one just before half-time, before Lewis Black curled a free-kick into the top corner and Black drilled in his second from a set-piece.

United stayed in the tie when Bewsher levelled with only a few minutes to spare. They then used the added period to good effect with terrific goals from Fraser Macrosson and a second for Woods sealing a 5-3 win.

Edinburgh City Blacks 15s booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Federation of Hearts Supporters Cup thanks to a 4-2 win over Hutchison Vale.

Jack Mathieson converted from the spot to give City the lead after Liam Duffy drove into the box and had his progress halted. Hutchie equalised but Grant Herbert slotted in a rebound from close range.

Again, Vale restored parity as a long-range strike from Josh Tierney found the top corner. Herbert got his second to make it 3-2 to City. They secured the win in the second half when Ben Henderson met Jack Mathieson’s cross and finished it off.

Longniddry Villa Whites 16s beat Hutchison Vale Colts 2-1 in a Division Two match.

Despite a bright start for Hutchie, it was Longniddry who took the lead after 32 minutes with centre half Evan Jardine got forward to score. Kacper Wojcik, one of only five players remaining from last season, equalised at a corner after his run went unchecked.

Whites then hit the bar three times as they attempted to go back in front, and they managed it when Billy Stuart latched on to a clearance to stroke home.

Longniddry coach Andy Grubb was impressed by Hutchie Colts, and their coach Graeme McPherson agreed, saying: “We’ve gone through a huge rebuilding process and whilst we are towards the bottom of the league, our recent performances for such a developing team have been fantastic.

“We’ve not been helped by two players being out with broken wrists, but we’ve drawn four games and lost three by only a single goal so hopes are high for a good second half of the season and climbing up the league.

There was an ‘all Windsor’ affair at Musselburgh’s Pinkie Playing Fields as Musselburgh Windsor 19s beat Musselburgh Windsor Blues 3-1 to make it eight wins from eight in the league.

Sean Brown opened the scoring after a good pass from Liam Gregory, and that was added to by a spectacular long-range effort from Jack Morgan and a fine finish by Cameron Leslie.

Matty Thomson replied for the Blues, who were also previously unbeaten.