Youths round-up: Dunbar United Colts 13s hit target in cup

Dunbar United Colts Under-13s overcame Currie Star Blues 5-1 in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup.

The teams sit beside each other in Division 2 but Dunbar came away with the spoils in this cup tie.

Lewis Mabberley opened the scoring for Dunbar, racing up the pitch and striking the ball across the keeper into the bottom left corner. They then went two up as a defensive error resulted in an own goal.

Currie rallied after going two down and soon had reason to celebrate. Callum Murray’s outstanding effort from 30 yards looked set to sail over the bar but, at the last minute, dipped into the goal.

Barely two minutes after scoring, Currie gave away a penalty. Jasiu Grant Zakrzewski slotted past the goalkeeper’s right, giving Dunbar a 3-1 lead which they took into the break.

Zakrzewski grabbed his second of the game in the 52nd minute. He nicked the ball away from a defender and chipped it over the outstretched leg of the keeper. Currie did have chances to pull the game back, Murray came close from a free-kick and Finlay Fife flashed a shot in front of goal but the net remained elusive.

Just over five minutes from time, Zakrzewski again caused trouble for the Currie defence. He smacked a shot off the bar from the edge of the box but the rebound fell kindly to Struan Smith, who duly tapped in.

Dunbar’s finishing proved ruthless on the day and they deservedly progress to the third round.

• It’s all White for Windsor

Musselburgh Windsor Under-13s beat Blackburn United Whites 4-3 in the Inspire Scottish Cup.

Musselburgh started off strongly with quick goals from Gregor Rutherford and Bailey Buchan. Blackburn played a good passing game and grabbed one back before the break to take the score to 2-1.

Blackburn came back out fighting and soon had a penalty but couldn’t convert. They were made to rue their mistake as Joseph Armstrong swung a corner in on top of the keeper, who could only punch it into the roof of the net. As the match progressed, Musselburgh came under constant pressure and conceded another two goals bringing the match back level at 3-3. However, two minutes from time Jabe Haggerty kept his composure to side-foot the ball into the net and seal the victory for Musselburgh.

• Rose battle back for win

Bonnyrigg Rose Reds 13s beat Syngenta Juveniles 4-2.

Syngenta were the first to score in the Inspire Scottish Cup tie but Bonnyrigg fought back instantly. Owen Wynne dazzled with a mazy run before dispatching and Connor Farricker lashed into the top corner to put them 2-1 up. Jake Robb swung in a beautiful free-kick only to be turned in at the back-post by a defender.

Against the run of play, Syngenta did pull another back before the break. In the second half, Bonnyrigg were comfortable on the ball and Lewis Greenhorn added another midway through, an excellent team goal that was struck low into the bottom corner.

Dalkeith Thistle Under-15s came out on top 3-2 against Gala Fairydean.

Gary Roseburgh scored for Dalkeith five minutes into the game and a second was added soon after by Aiden Bryson. The third came in spectacular fashion, keeper Mackenzie Ewing seeing his kick bounce in over his counterpart. Gala did mount a comeback in the second half but it wasn’t enough and Dalkeith held on under pressure.