Youths round-up: Hutchie Colts 14s fight back for great cup win

A flurry of second-half goals helped Hutchison Vale Colts Under-14s seal a fine 5-3 victory over Edinburgh City in the South East Region Cup.

City piled on early pressure and soon had a goal to show for their efforts. A great ball by Gwong-Rad Peter sent Callum Mark Gillings down the right flank. Gillings swung in an inviting ball from the wing which Cai McNamara met with his head and glanced past the goalkeeper.

Minutes before half-time, Hutchie Colts equalised when Shayne McKenzie got on the end of a free-kick floated into the box and guided it over the keeper.

Hutchie Colts, who play in the division below their opponents, went into the break at 1-1 as City failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance.

City started the second half as quickly as the first and went 2-1 up as William Halliday smacked the ball cleanly across the keeper and into the net.

However, there was a near instant reply as McKenzie raced up the other end of the pitch and, from the left edge of the box, struck the ball up over the keeper and into the opposite corner.

Soon after, Hutchie Colts found themselves in the lead for the first time in the match. A penalty was awarded after McKenzie was taken out by the keeper. Lennon Garrick stepped forward and smashed the ball down the centre of goal.

Halliday scored to level the match once again as a dangerous ball in by Gillings wasn’t dealt with by the defence.

An own goal knocked in at the near post from a corner restored Hutchie Colts lead. And, from another corner, Garrick turned in his second low at the back post to put Hutchie 5-3 up.

As the final whistle sounded, a jubilant Hutchie Colts side celebrated after beating the odds to advance to the next round, their second-half performance more than meriting the win.

• Musselburgh derby clash

Musselburgh Windsor Under-14s overcame Musselburgh Windsor Blues 3-1 in the South East Region Cup.

Windsor started quickly and were 2-0 up against the Blues after only 15 minutes with goals from Steven Burns and Craig Malcolm. Burns’ first was a controlled finish slotted into the bottom corner and Malcolm’s a nice touch and finish from inside the box.

Burns saw another effort crash off the crossbar which spurred the Blues into action. Todd Burgess whipped in a wicked cross which was slammed home superbly by Cole Spence on the half-volley. This took the score to 2-1 before the break. The second half was extremely tight with neither team cutting out a clear chance until five minutes before the final whistle. Euan Campbell was brought down in the box and Malcolm scored the resulting penalty bringing the match to a close.

• Darrington at the double for Beechwood

Beechwood 16s got the better of their Division 2 rivals Spartans Youth in a 3-1 South East Region Cup win.

Spartans took the advantage midway through the first half but Mathew Darrington equalised for the hosts on the stroke of half-time.

A hotly-contested second half saw Beechwood take the lead with a well-worked team goal, finished by Daniel Xie. A second from Darrington late on secured the victory.