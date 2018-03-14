Youths: Spartans 16s fight back to reach Scottish Cup final

Spartans 16s earned a spot in the Inspiresport Scottish Cup final by coming from behind to beat Harmony Row 3-2.

It wasn’t looking good when the Glasgow side took a two-goal lead in the semi-final at the Falkirk Stadium, but the Capital side fought back and a stunning hat-trick from Nicky Reid gave them a massive victory.

Elsewhere, the spoils were shared between Hutchison Vale Colts and Edinburgh City Reds 16s with the Division Two sides drawing 2-2 despite being second bottom and second top respectively.

Cameron Johnston gave Colts a surprise lead but Dylan Martin equalised shortly after the break. Liam Doherty made it 2-1 to City Reds, but Hutchie Colts refused to surrender and Sean Smith struck a late equaliser to earn a valuable point.

The Colin Campbell Sports Cup final awaits for Leith Athletic 19s after a 3-1 away win over Cavalry Park in the last four. A Rory Smith penalty put Leith ahead before goals by Craig Ferrier, who had won the earlier penalty, and Michael Shaw, who had a particularly good game wide on the left, sealed the win.

A high-intensity performance saw Loanhead MYFC 13s beat Edinburgh South Ospreys 3-2 to reach the George Salmon Cup Final. Some good passing and high pressing in the first half of their semi-final saw Loanhead go 2-0 up through a Jack Peacock penalty, won by the same player, and an individual goal from Jack Somerville. It was 3-0 five minutes after the restart when Joe Dunlop showed strength and determination to score at the second attempt. Opreys continued to battle and scored two through Rui Hunter and Jamie McMorran. However, despite creating several chances they just couldn’t force an equaliser.

An early goal from Drew Walker helped Redhall Star on their way to a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City Colts in Division Three. Walker was played in by Arron Cook after five minutes and he finished well across the keeper. The second came when spectacular 30-yard free kick from club captain Reece Dickson was parried, but Cameron Oldham followed up with a tap-in from five yards to make it 2-0. City pulled one back but the midfield trio of Cook, Dickson and Lewis Robertson stood out as Redhall battled their way to the win.

Cramond 15s launched an impressive comeback to beat Arniston Rangers Blues 4-2 after falling two goals down in the first 15 minutes. Jordan Stewart and Craig Hodge both registered their first goals of the season for the Blues, but Sean Taylor quickly grabbed the first of a hat-trick. As well as Taylor’s further two goals in the second half, Rory Yeats also hit the net to seal the win.

Despite the defeat, Arniston coach Darren Blacklock commented: “It was an evenly contested game and it continues the progress the team are making in the last month after a hard start.”

Hutchison Vale 17s are into the Colin Campbell Sports Cup final after a 4-2 semi-final win over Currie Star.

A double from Tyler O’Neill and strikes by Fyn Connor and Steven King got them there. A cracking save from Shea Dowie with the score at 3-2 also helped Hutchie on their way to the final against Longniddry Villa.