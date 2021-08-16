Lowland League: Bonnyrigg and Civil Service Strollers share top spot ahead of Rangers B after weekend results

Bonnyrigg Rose are leading the Lowland League ahead of Civil Service Strollers on goal difference.

It was goals galore at New Dundas Park as Rose overpowered their opponents from start to finish.

The students, without a win to their name, remain second bottom off the table.

Dean Hoskins set the tone in the tenth minute when the defender headed home at the back post following Lee Currie's cross.

Callum Connolly doubled the hosts' lead on the half-hour mark before Hoskins got his second of the afternoon to put Rose firmly in the driving seat.

Kerr Young's blistering strike from 30 yards just before the break made it four in what was a sorry first 45 for the uni.

Recent signing Nathan Evans, son of former Hibs striker Gareth, opened his account for Robbie Horn's men with a fifth, rounding the goalkeeper to score.

Ross Gray slammed home to make it 6-0 before brother Scott completed the rout.

Meanwhile, Spartans remain hot on Rose's heels in fourth and just a point worse off after a fine 3-1 victory over in-form Dalbeattie Star at Islecroft.

Dougie Samuel's men have also played one game fewer than their nearest rivals at the top.

Saturday's victory in the Borders was the club's fifth successive win since the 2-0 defeat to Rangers B on the opening day.

Jamie Dishington gave the visitors a narrow first-half lead after a stramash on the line before Blair Henderson continued his fine goalscoring form from the penalty spot following a foul on Dishington.

Dalbeattie were then awarded a penalty of their own to half the deficit, Russell Currie converting the ball past Blair Carswell from 12 yards.

Sam Jones saw red for Spartans but the ten men made sure of the result when Scott Maxwell jinked his way into the box and finished off the far post.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers remain level on points with Rose at the top after a 1-1 draw with East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium. Jonny Moffat was on target for Gary Jardine's men against the former SPFL outfit.

Current table:

1 Bonnyrigg Rose 16pts

2 Civil Service Strollers 16pts

3 Rangers B 15pts

4 The Spartans 15pts

5 Dalbeattie Star 15pts

6 Celtic B 13pts

7 Berwick Rangers 13pts

8 East Stirlingshire 11pts

9 Gala Fairydean Rovers 11pts

10 Bo’ness United 7pts

11 University of Stirling 7pts

12 Caledonian Braves 7pts

13 East Kilbride 5pts

14 Broomhill 5pts

15 Gretna 2008 5pts

16 Cumbernauld Colts 4pts

17 Edinburgh University 2pts

18 Vale of Leithen 0pts

