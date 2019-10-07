Lowland League: Bonnyrigg Rose send out ‘statement of intent’ | Defeats for Spartans and Civil Service Strollers

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Jamie Devlin has labelled Saturday’s 2-0 victory over reigning Lowland League champions East Kilbride as a “real statement of intent”.

Goals from Neil Martynuik and Devlin – either side of half-time – at New Dundas Park continued Rose’s fine start to the campaign that sees them a point clear of nearest challengers Kelty Hearts at the top.

Devlin, who joined the club from Tranent Juniors last month, said: “It’s only my second league start so it was good to get a goal. We didn’t have that many chances but we took them when they came along. I think we’ve got a great chance of challenging for the title and the win against East Kilbride is a huge statement, so it’s exciting times.

“Since I’ve joined the club, we’ve been quietly going about our business but I think after the weekend there’s definitely a bit more about us that will make people stand up and take notice.

“I don’t think East Kilbride are as good as what they were a few seasons ago but they’re still a decent side and will be there or thereabouts. Teams like BSC Glasgow will also be contenders but we’ve got the points on the board so we just need to keep winning matches and not worry about anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers slip to fifth after a 2-1 defeat to East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium.

Gary Jardine’s men took the lead through Jack Hodge, who finished after latching on to a Josh Morris flick on.

However, the visitors were pegged back with little more than ten minutes remaining when Mark Millar curled in from 25 yards and former Spartans midfielder Jamie Dishington won it for the hosts with an 85th-minute header.

Elsewhere, Spartans went down 3-1 to Caledonia Braves at Ainslie Park, Dean Hoskins grabbing a late consolation for Dougie Samuel’s men, while Edinburgh University were held to a 1-1 draw with Gretna 2008 at East Peffermill.

Results: Berwick Rangers 0-1 Kelty Hearts, Bonnyrigg Rose 2-0 East Kilbride, East Stirlingshire 2-1 Civil Service Strollers, Edinburgh University 1-1 Gretna 2008, Gala Fairydean Rovers 0-3 BSC Glasgow, Spartans 1-3 Caledonian Braves, University of Stirling 0-3 Dalbeattie Star, Vale of Leithen 2-2 Cumbarnauld Colts.