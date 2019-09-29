Lowland League: Cammy double sends Strollers into fourth position

Civil Service Strollers moved back into the top four of the Lowland League with a 3-1 victory over Edinburgh University at Peffermill.

The win, Strollers’ fifth of the campaign, leaves them only five points adrift at the top.

The visitors assumed the lead with the second half barely 60 seconds old as Cammy Muirhead ran through on goal and finished with aplomb.

Patrick Baird stabbed home an equaliser for the students but Strollers restored their advantage seven minutes later when Jack Hodge’s effort from 25 yards beat Uni goalkeeper Kieran McDougall.

Muirhead wrapped up the points with another astute finish late on. However, manager Gary Jardine is erring on the side of caution.

“We actually had to cancel training last Tuesday because we never had enough players,” Jardine revealed. “But we got some back, they patched themselves up and we managed to grind out a really good win because the University make it really difficult. They are better than what their league position (14th) suggests.

“To concede so quickly after going ahead was disappointing but the players really responded and they’ve shown that since I’ve been at the club. We’re back up to fourth which is good.

“It’s nice to be amongst it. There’s probably six or seven teams who realistically want to win the league but for us it is just about improving. Everything is positive at the club and winning football games certainly helps that.”

League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose edged a dogged Gretna 2008 side 2-1 at Raydale Park.

George Hunter latched on to Neil Martyniuk’s pass and slotted the opener, then Rose notched a second just before the half-hour, Hunter this time providing for Jamie Devlin to finish from close range.

The Borderers did pull a goal back with 15 minutes remaining through Dean Makunike but it proved too little too late.

Bonnyrigg make the short journey to Edinburgh Uni tomorrow night while Strollers are at Cumbernauld Colts on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Spartans’ Scottish Cup first-round replay against Deveronvale will be played tonight following Saturday’s postponement. Kick-off at Princess Royal Park is 8pm.