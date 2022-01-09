Lowland League: Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine frustrated about missing chances; Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro frustrated about missing players

Civil Service Stroller celebrate skipper Mark McConnell's opener

The hosts led at Christie Gilles Park courtesy of skipper Mark McConnell's effort right on the stroke of half-time.

But after passing up several opportunities to extend their advantage after the break, the Capital outfit were pegged back with just seven minutes remaining as Zander Murray slotted beyond Craig Murdoch in the Strollers goal.

The Capital outfit remain sixth in the Lowland League standings.

“While disappointed with the outcome, I thought we played well in really tough conditions and should have been further ahead in the game,” Jardine said.

“The last couple of weeks have seen us drop points from winning positions and, if I have any complaints, we need to be much more ruthless when on top in games as the opposition will always have a spell.

“I thought we started the game exceptionally well and in the first half especially we missed a number of opportunities which inevitably ended up costing us all three points.

“Although I have to give credit to Gala as they stuck at it and actually could have nicked it right at the death."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro said he fully expected a defeat at home to East Stirlingshire because of the number of players missing.

The visitors ran out 3-0 winners at East Peffermill.

A Dylan MacDonald strike separated the sides at the break before a Connor Greene header and David Churchill close-range finish wrapped up the points for the visitors. The students remain in 15th in the table.

Ogunro said: “It was a disappointing performance but, unfortunately, entirely expected.

“It's the end result of the past four games where our availability, preparation and performance levels have been well below the standards required.

“Too many changes and a lack of depth have culminated in inconsistent, below-par performances and poor results.

“Hopefully we are on our way out of this and with hard work we can return to better form.”

