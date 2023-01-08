Three impressive wins over Civil Service Strollers, Rangers B and Saturday's 1-0 success at East Kilbride sees Dougie Samuel's men lead the way over Celtic B and Tranent Juniors, who are a point worse off than the Ainslie Park outfit.

Tapping has only recently returned to the fray after three-and-a-half months out with a torn groin. However, the 26-year-old centre-half has fitted back in seamlessly and was immense in the narrow win at K-Park.

"It's been a great week with three wins against some of the top sides in the division so we couldn't have really asked for a much better start to 2023," Tapping told the Evening News. "We've got still got some tough games coming up. It's so tight at the top of the table so no one can really afford to drop any points. Consistency is key between now and the end of the season.

Jordan Tapping turned in an impressive display for Spartans at K-Park. Picture: Mark Brown.

"We've managed to get ourselves to the top of the table but we can't afford to take our eye off the ball. Anyone can beat anyone in our league so you never know what is going to happen next. We need to stick together and stay there for as long as we can at the top. Hopefully we can now see the job through.

"There's a big belief in the squad. Everyone is so supportive and that's from the boys who are injured to the ones who might not be playing as much. We've all got each other's backs. If you want to be challenging for a league title, then everyone in the changing room has to be on the same page and we've got that this year in abundance.

