Lowland League: Edinburgh derby as third play fourth at Christie Gillies Park

(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It promises to be an intriguing match-up between two teams who have set the heather alight so far this term, both clubs locked together on 21 points. Strollers boss Gary Jardine has revamped his squad with striker Alieau Faye, in particular, finding the net on a regular basis.

His opposite number Blair Henderson, a close-season signing from League Two Edinburgh City, has also hit the goal-trail for Dougie Samuel's men.

Strollers were held to a 2-2 draw at Broomhill last weekend and Jardine said: "While we are disappointed to drop two points last Saturday, there were so many positives to take from the game, coming from behind like we've done a few times this season being one of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tomorrow will be a different kettle of fish. Spartans, along with perhaps another four sides, have their eye on the league title so we might not get away with the same kind of start.

"The group we have though are relishing each challenge put in front of them. While they've played some good stuff so far, I believe there's much more to come from them. Hopefully we can get a big crowd down with it being international weekend."

Scott Maxwell was the match-winner in midweek as Spartans eventually saw off Cumbernauld Colts.

Boss Samuel said: "Strollers have made a fantastic start to the season and for me have been the team of the season so far. Gary has built a young, talented and dynamic team who never give up. For our part, we know it's a tough test. We will look to impose our own game-plan and produce a positive performance. It's essential we match Strollers in terms of intensity and work-ethic."

Meanwhile, league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose host a much-improved Berwick Rangers side at New Dundas Park where Robbie Horn's men are chasing their eighth consecutive win.

And Edinburgh University will look to build on their maiden victory at Gretna 2008 in midweek when they entertain Stirling University at East Peffermill.