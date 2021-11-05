Lowland League: Edinburgh Uni getting what they deserve; Bonnyrigg look to keep it up

Edinburgh City manager Dorian Ogunro.

The students followed up their recent 3-0 win over Vale of Leithen with an enthralling 4-4 draw against two-time Lowland League champions East Kilbride last weekend, a side they have already beaten this season.

The students are currently 15th having amassed 13 points from their 16 league fixtures so far and the Capital men will be looking to increase that tally on their travels at Gala Fairydean Rovers tomorrow.

"We have been playing quite well this season but just not quite managing to get over the line in some games," Ogunro explained. "However, in the last few weeks our results have picked up and I think that's because the players are getting more confident. We're playing better too so it's been good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've always been a manager that looks up the way rather than what's behind us. I feel we have a better squad than last season and even though our performances have been better, people will just take notice of the results. I'm not naive enough to think that it's impossible for us to be in a position where we are facing relegation, but I'll never have that perception until we're actually deep in it.

"Gala are a good side, especially at their place, but are a bit up and down like ourselves. But I don't see why we can't go down there and take all three points. We drew with them at home earlier in the season in a match I felt we should have won."

Meanwhile, league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose will be looking to chalk up another win when they are the visitors to the Indodrill Stadium to play hosts Broomhill. Robbie Horn's men currently enjoy a seven-point gap over nearest challengers Rangers B.

Civil Service Strollers will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Rose when they welcome Dalbeattie Star to Christie Gilles Park. Strollers are fourth but ten points off the pace of Rose.