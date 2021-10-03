Lowland League: Edinburgh Uni win five-goal thriller as Bonnyrigg Rose maintain lead at summit

Louis Maurice scored the winner for Edin University

The hosts took the lead at K-Park seven minutes before the interval when Joao Victoria crossed for Neil McLaughlin to fire into the bottom corner.

But the students responded in the second half and Ross McGuire restored parity on the 50th-minute mark. Seven minutes later the visitors grabbed the lead from the penalty spot, Ben Spelman sending goalkeeper Conor Brennan the wrong way from 12 yards.

Kilby drew level on the hour through Victoria's tidy left-foot finish but Dorian Ogunro's men earned a well-deserved win with the winner five minutes from time as second-half substitute Louis Maurice broke free to score. The uni move up to 15th in the standings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their four-point lead at the top with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dalbeattie Star in front of 517 spectators at New Dundas Park.

Rose found themselves in front in the 18th minute through Lewis Turner's sweet strike. But Star hit back with the second half barely 60 seconds old after playmaker Lewis Todd found the corner of the net.

But Kerr Young smashed in the winner in the 60th minute, taking a pass from Dean Brett before thundering it home off the underside of the crossbar.

Rose assistant manager David Burrell said: "It was a difficult 90 minutes to be honest. We were happy with our performance in the first half but we dropped off a wee bit after half-time and they got a lift with the equaliser. But we had to grind out so we're happy to pick up all three points."

Elsewhere, a Blair Henderson hat-trick gave third-placed Spartans a comfortable 4-1 victory over Gretna 2008 at Raydale Park.

Henderson gave the visitors the lead before Gretna drew level just before the break.

Daniel Martins then hauled down Henderson and the former Edinburgh City striker netted from the penalty spot to restore the Capital side's lead. Jamie Dishington and Henderson again, rounded off a comfortable afternoon.

Civil Service Strollers lost 3-1 at Bo'ness United on Friday night.

A message from the Editor: