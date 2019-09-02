Lowland League: Hearts loanee helps Bonnyrigg Rose | Strollers move up to third

Bonnyrigg Rose underlined their Lowland League title credentials with a 3-0 win over Caledonia Braves at New Dundas Park.

Rose remain undefeated having dropped just two points from a possible 21 and lead the way at the top, Kelty Hearts their nearest challengers just a point adrift.

Robbie Horn’s men edged in front in the eighth minute when on-loan Hearts defender Daniel Baur headed home from a corner.

Lee Currie then spurned the chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot as his effort was saved by the Braves keeper. Baur doubled Rose’s advantage right at the start of the second half, however, before Dean Brett, making his 100th appearance for the club, sealed the points with a stunning strike nine minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Civil Service Stollers followed up their narrow midweek victory over champions East Kilbride with a fine 3-1 victory at Berwick Rangers which pushes them up to third in the table.

Lewis Barr gave the hosts an early lead at Sheilfield Park but Strollers are a resilient bunch under Gary Jardine as Matthew Cunningham equalised after nipping in between the Berwick goalkeeper and defender to slot into the empty net.

Cammy Muirhead fired the visitors in front after the break when he finished off a move involving Jack Hodge, and the same two players combined to wrap up the points in the Borders.

Spartans atoned for their 5-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts with a 3-2 win over Cumbernauld Colts at Ainslie Park.

The two-time league champions raced into an 3-0 lead at the break, Scott Maxwell’s double and Aaron Murrell putting the hosts on easy street.

However, Colts set up a tense finish with two goals in the second half through Marty Wright and Steven Tart, but Dougie Samuel’s men held on to seal their fourth win of the campaign.

Edinburgh University, meanwhile, lost their sixth game after going down 5-0 to East Kilbride at K-Park. The students are 13th and just three points better off than bottom club Vale of Leithen.

Lowland League results: Berwick Rangers 1-3 Civil Service Strollers, Bonnyrigg Rose 3-0 Caledonian Braves, BSC Glasgow 3-0 Vale of Leithen, Dalbeattie Star 0-4 East Stirlingshire, East Kilbride 5-0 Edinburgh University, Kelty Hearts 10-0 Gretna 2008, Spartans 3-2 Cumbernauld Colts, Stirling Universty 2-1 Gala Fairydean Rovers.