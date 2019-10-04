Lowland League: Robbie Horn says he’s even surprised by Bonnyrigg Rose’s start

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn admits his side’s bright start to the season has caught him by surprise.

The New Dundas Park outfit lead the way at the Lowland League summit, one point ahead of nearest challengers Kelty Hearts, who do have a game in hand.

Having dropped just five points from their opening ten league fixtures, Horn says the first couple of months couldn’t have gone any smoother since earning promotion from the East of Scotland League in May.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of champions East Kilbride, Horn said: “We’ve exceeded expectations, without a doubt. We’re delighted with the way things are going but there’s a long way to go.

“It’s been a different experience for myself and the players. You need to be at it from the start otherwise you can get turned over.

“There were a lot of games in the East of Scotland last year we didn’t perform to our best but we still managed to get ourselves across the line. You don’t get away with that in the Lowland League.

“It’s still very early in the season but we’ve done great so far given the amount some of the other teams have spent. But if we keep winning games of football then we’ll see where it takes us. If we’re still in there with ten games to go or so then we’ll try to win it.

“We’re still carrying a few knocks and niggles so I was delighted to pick up the three points against Edinburgh Uni on Tuesday. It was a far better performance from last Saturday’s match at Gretna.

“Tomorrow is a big game. They beat us the in a cup final towards the end of last season.

“Hopefully, there’s a big crowd.”

Meanwhile, Spartans return to league duty after their Scottish Cup heroics as they host Caledonian Braves at Ainslie Park. High-flying Civil Service Strollers travel up the M9 to play East Stirlingshire and Edinburgh University entertain Gretna 2008 at East Peffermill.