Lowland League round-up: Bonnyrigg are top of the pile with Strollers hot on their heels

Bonnyrigg Rose made it two Lowland League wins out of two after a topsy-turvy 5-3 victory over Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park.

Following the weekend victory over Vale of Leithen, the New Dundas Park outfit now lead the way at the top.

It was the hosts, however, who grabbed the lead in the ninth minute through Grant Rose before Kieran McGachie restored parity just before the half-hour mark.

George Hunter scored his second goal in three days to put Rose ahead just two minutes later and McGachie made it three with his second of the evening.

Robbie Horn’s side were on easy street with a fourth goal in seven minutes as Lee Currie converted from the penalty spot.

However, Berwick’s Daryl Healy halved the deficit seconds before the interval with a neat finish.

Former Hibs defender Kevin Waugh’s free-kick on 59 minutes pulled another goal back for the Borders club.

But Currie completed the scoring with 20 minutes remaining, also from a free kick, to wrap up the points.

Civil Service Strollers, meanwhile, are hot on their heels following their second win in three days as Andy Mair’s goal was enough to see off a plucky University of Stirling at Christie Gillies Park.

The former Spartans player’s close-range finish means Gary Jardine’s men have also taken maximum points from their opening two matches. Strollers have yet to concede a goal following Saturday’s 3-0 win at Gretna 2008.

Spartans, however, started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to BSC Glasgow. Following the weekend’s postponement at Stirling, the two-time league champions fell behind at Ainslie Park to Jamie Hamilton’s 25-yard effort three minutes into the second half.

Tom Orr added a second with six minutes remaining, lobbing Blair Carswell in the Spartans goal before Dean Hoskins grabbed a consolation from the penalty spot after a foul on Jack Smith.

Edinburgh University travel to the Falkirk Stadium tonight to play hosts East Stirlingshire.

