Lowland League round-up: Bonnyrigg Rose ‘in new territory’ | Strollers held in Borders

Robbie Horn felt his Bonnyrigg Rose side could have scored more goals, but was pleased with their display during Friday night’s 2-0 victory over Cumbernauld Colts at Broadwood Stadium.

The visitors passed up several chances before George Hunter slotted home Dean Brett’s cross at the back-post after 31 minutes.

Brett then turned goal scorer ten minutes later, glancing a header from Lewis Turner’s cross into the net.

Colts goalkeeper Jonathan Grier kept the scoreline down with a string of impressive second half saves.

Horn admitted: “It was new territory for us. The football we played was really satisfying; we strung a lot of good passes around the pitch which Cumbernauld couldn’t handle.”

Meanwhile, Civil Service Strollers had to settle with a point from their trip to face Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Borders, with Gary Jardine’s side twice being pegged back at Netherdale.

Jack Downie had opened the scoring after just eight minutes, finishing well past Fraser Morton after being played through on goal by Cameron Muirhead.

Fernando Mendes levelled for Gala just before half-time, but Civil captain Mark McConnell regained Strollers lead with a looping header on 69 minutes.

However, Scott Taylor-Mackenzie rescued a share of the spoils for the home side after 79 minutes with a clinical finish.

Edinburgh University slumped to their fourth defeat in five matches as Dorian Ogunro’s students lost out to a solitary Lee Wells strike against Dalbeattie Star.