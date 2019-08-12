Lowland League round-up: Edinburgh Uni break duck | Spartans success | Strollers hit by Kelty Hearts

Edinburgh University ended their goal drought to register a first victory of the campaign and consign Vale of Leithen to their fourth straight defeat at Peffermill

Dorian Ogunro’s makeshift side had failed to find the net since April and were eager to halt a disappointing start, during which the Students conceded 12 goals.

They did so in emphatic style as first half strikes from Patrick Baird, Stuart MacFarlane and Aidan Kemp had the Uni 3-0 ahead at the interval. Brad Rixon netted a second half consolation for Vale.

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts continued their strong start to the season as Barry Ferguson’s men thrashed Civil Service Strollers 5-0 at New Central Park to maintain their unbeaten record over Gary Jardine’s side.

Kelty have been in ruthless scoring form in recent weeks, netting an impressive 17 goals and conceding just once from their opening three fixtures.

Strollers proved no match for the big-spending Fifers on this occasion with former Inverness frontman Nathan Austin scoring twice inside the opening 15 minutes.

Scott Linton converted a penalty just two minutes into the second half before Chris Dodd and Stuart Cargill added a touch of gloss to the score line.

In the Borders, Spartans had to wait until the 83rd minute to break stubborn Gala Fairydean Rovers’ resistance before going on to seal a 2-0 triumph at Netherdale.

Defender Blair Tolmie was given his marching orders for picking up two bookable offences before 16-year-old substitute Nicky Reid volleyed home with seven minutes remaining.

Blair Atkinson won a foot race with Gala keeper Fraser Morton to tap into an empty net in stoppage time.