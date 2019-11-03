Lowland League wrap: Bonnyrigg Rose keep up chase | Strollers' fine comeback | More woe for Edinburgh University

Edinburgh Uni coach Dorian Ogunro is cautioned during the defeat by Gala Fairydean Rovers. Pic: Neil Hanna

Bonnyrigg Rose kept the heat on Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Stirling University at New Dundas Park.

Robbie Horn’s men were a class above the students as they racked up their tenth victory of an impressive maiden campaign so far.

Rose remain two points adrift of Barry Ferguson’s side, who were 1-0 winners over champions East Kilbride.

The hosts were two up inside the opening ten minutes, Scott Gray and Dean Brett on target from close range.

Two became three on the half-hour mark when Ross Gray bundled the ball home after George Hunter’s effort had come back off the crossbar.

James Berry’s sweet strike seven minutes prior to the interval gave the Uni hope, but the visitors’ Angus Mailer saw red for a cynical foul eight minutes after the restart.

Brett slotted home his second of the afternoon with little more than ten minutes remaining before Alex Webb turned the ball into his own net for Rose’s fifth.

Elsewhere, Spartans are up to seventh after they defeated struggling Dalbeattie Star in the Borders.

Aaron Murrell’s composed finish had Dougie Samuel’s men 1-0 in front at the break, but the hosts restored parity in the second half.

However, it was left to substitute Cameron Dawson to nab a last-gasp winner for the two-time league champions.

Civil Service Strollers remain fifth after they came from two down to register a 4-2 win at bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen.

A Liam Ireland penalty and Chris Anderson header had the Innerleithen side in control early before Josh Morris started the comeback for Gary Jardine’s outfit.

Andy Mair levelled things up and Cammy Muirhead and Jack Hodge completed the comeback.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University are still looking for their second league win of the campaign after going down 3-2 at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers.