Luke Murray: Edinburgh University have to buck up their ideas

Luke Murray in action for Edinburgh University. Pic: TSPL

Luke Murray has told the rest of the Edinburgh University squad they must buck up their ideas if they are to avoid becoming embroiled in a fight to stave off relegation.

The students have amassed just five points from a possible 36 so far this term and are a point better off than bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen.

Dorian Ogunro’s men also have the unenviable record of having scored the fewest goals, just seven from their opening 12 league fixtures.

It’s a sorry state of affairs for the East Peffermill outfit ahead of tomorrow’s visit of fellow strugglers Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The 26-year-old full-back, who is expected to make his 149th appearance for the club this weekend, said: “It’s been really difficult so far this year. It’s one of those ones where uni sides are renowned for coming good after Christmas but that’s no good to us with the position we are currently in.

“There are games we have played well and just haven’t taken our chances. We’ve played the majority of our matches so far without a recognised striker, but we now have Abdul Yusuf back.

“We need a second victory to lift the confidence around the place. I’m not really one for looking at the table but I did cast my eye over it this week and you do only need a couple of wins to get yourself back up the table. We have a great opportunity tomorrow to get up and running.

“The league is getting stronger and you’re coming up against players who have played at the top level so it’s hard.

“Ultimately, we need to look at ourselves. There needs to be a realisation that we’re in a relegation battle at the moment and it’s not going to get any easier.

“We need to buck up our ideas. Yes, we can compete but we need to put points on the board.