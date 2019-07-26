Lure of Bonnyrigg Rose was too good to turn down for ext Newtongrange striker George Hunter

New Bonnyrigg Rose striker George Hunter admits it was a wrench to leave Newtongrange Star – but the lure of playing in the Lowland League eventually sold him on a move.

The former Livingston and St Johnstone frontman notched an impressive 37 goals for Nitten in the East of Scotland League last season and did mull over extending his stay with the New Victoria Park outfit.

However, the opportunity to test himself at a higher level was the overriding factor in his decision to join their Midlothian neighbours.

EoS League champions Rose were only granted their SFA membership last month and promotion confirmed after their initial application had been rejected.

“It wasn’t as easy a decision as some people may think as I really loved my time at Nitten,” said Hunter, ahead of tomorrow’s league curtain-raiser at home to Vale of Leithen. “But I want to keep progressing and try and better myself and play in a better league. I’m looking forward to playing against the likes of Kelty Hearts and East Stirlingshire.

“East Kilbride are a great side too and have shown that with some of their results the last few weeks, especially against St Mirren. They will be favourites for the title again I’m sure.”

Hunter has been impressed with what his new team-mates have had to offer so far. The striker, who turns 23 next week, notched his first goal for his new team against Leith Athletic in the Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup earlier this month. He also netted in the 2-1 defeat by Clyde a week later.

“I just want to enjoy my football. I’ve got quite a bit of experience so I want to keep building that at Bonnyrigg,” Hunter explained. “There’s a really talented group of lads so here it’s been good so far. It’s been good to get a run out in pre-season against the likes of Clyde. I just need to keep my head down and hopefully get myself in the team.

“It would be silly to say we aren’t looking to go and win the league. We all start on zero points so we may as well try and go for it. There have been a lot of good signings around the league from other clubs so we just need to take each game as it comes. As long as you keep winning then other teams will start to fear you.

“It’s hugely important we get off on the right foot this weekend and pick up the three points. Vale will make it difficult but we are confident with the game being at home. We’ve then got Berwick on Tuesday night so we want to go down there with a bit of confidence.”