Maddy Brill-Edwards: Hearts title is what doctor is ordering before studies resume

Hearts Women’s midfielder Maddy Brill-Edwards is desperate to become an SWPL 2 title winner before embarking on a medical career.

The 22-year-old American touched down in the Capital last month to join up with Andy Enwood’s league leaders, having progressed through the college football system in Charleston, South Carolina.

This summer, the Philadelphia-native packed her bags and set off across the Atlantic before a planned return to the States next year to resume her studies.

However, she admits there are more pressing matters to contend with as she aims to help the Jambos seal promotion to the top flight. Hearts currently enjoy a three-point lead over Hamilton Accies at the top, although they have played a game more.

Ahead of tomorrow’s visit of city rivals and bottom-of-the-table Hutchison Vale, Brill-Edwards said: “I wanted to go and see a bit more of the world before I go back to medical school but I also felt like I wasn’t done playing football. I’ve only been here a month but I’ve loved every minute, both playing for Hearts and seeing Scotland. The girls have really helped me settle. They’re a really good bunch to be around. Everyone is so committed. The girls give so much to the cause so it’s really cool to be a part of.

“The facilities at Oriam are unbelievable. It was one of the first places I visited when I arrived and it was just mind-blowing. I’d love to help the team achieve promotion and get to the top level of women’s football in this country.”

Brill-Edwards, who scored in the 2-2 draw with Accies and 4-1 win at Partick, added: “We just need to execute the game plan tomorrow so it’s business as usual.

“I used to be more defensive in the States but I’m really enjoying playing further forward.”

Meanwhile, Hibs Ladies host Celtic at Ainslie Park in their SWPL 1 clash before they head out to Prague for the return leg of their Champions League last-32 clash with Slavia on Wednesday. The Hibees trail 4-1 from the first leg.

Elsewhere, Spartans play champions Glasgow City a visit.