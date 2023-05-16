News you can trust since 1873
Man Utd v Lyon: Edinburgh stadium to host glamour friendly between giants of European football

Scotland’s home of rugby will be the venue for a glamour football friendly between Manchester United and Lyon this summer.

By Craig Fowler
Published 16th May 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Karim Benzema scores for Lyon against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2008. This was the last competitive tie between the clubs, which United won 2-1 on aggregate. Picture: GettyKarim Benzema scores for Lyon against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2008. This was the last competitive tie between the clubs, which United won 2-1 on aggregate. Picture: Getty
BT Murrayfield will host the encounter on July 19 in the nation’s capital and will likely see a bumper crowd of eager fans wishing to see some of the continent’s biggest stars in action.

Manchester United boast the likes of team captain Bruno Fernandes, Brazilian international Casemiro, 2022 World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez and England attacker Marcus Rashford in their ranks. Lyon have a pair of former World Cup winners themselves in Nicolás Tagliafico and Jerome Boateng, while former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is on their books.

United are currently fourth in the English top flight. They are one point ahead of resurgent rivals Liverpool in the race for the final Champions League spot, though they do have a game in hand.

Lyon are a distant seventh place in France’s Ligue 1. Once mainstays among Europe’s elite, they haven’t won a domestic title since 2008 and have watched as PSG have usurped them as the dominant force in French football.

The two clubs have faced each other four times in competitive action through the years. They squared off in the group stages of the Champions League in 2004/05. The first meeting was a 2-2 draw in France before United won the return meeting 2-1.

It was a similar story when they were drawn together in the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition in 2007/08. The first leg finished 1-1 in Lyon before United won 2-1 in aggregate on their way to winning the tournament.

