Man Utd v Lyon: Edinburgh stadium to host glamour friendly between giants of European football

Karim Benzema scores for Lyon against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2008. This was the last competitive tie between the clubs, which United won 2-1 on aggregate. Picture: Getty

BT Murrayfield will host the encounter on July 19 in the nation’s capital and will likely see a bumper crowd of eager fans wishing to see some of the continent’s biggest stars in action.

Manchester United boast the likes of team captain Bruno Fernandes, Brazilian international Casemiro, 2022 World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez and England attacker Marcus Rashford in their ranks. Lyon have a pair of former World Cup winners themselves in Nicolás Tagliafico and Jerome Boateng, while former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is on their books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are currently fourth in the English top flight. They are one point ahead of resurgent rivals Liverpool in the race for the final Champions League spot, though they do have a game in hand.

Lyon are a distant seventh place in France’s Ligue 1. Once mainstays among Europe’s elite, they haven’t won a domestic title since 2008 and have watched as PSG have usurped them as the dominant force in French football.

The two clubs have faced each other four times in competitive action through the years. They squared off in the group stages of the Champions League in 2004/05. The first meeting was a 2-2 draw in France before United won the return meeting 2-1.