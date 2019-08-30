Manager Gary Jardine stays grounded as Civil Service Strollers keep marching on

Civil Service Strollers boss Gary Jardine is keeping his feet on the ground despite the club’s strong start to the new season.

Strollers are currently fourth in the Lowland League following Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over reigning champions East Kilbride at K-Park, Alieau Faye’s late goal ensuring a third win in the league this season for the Christie Gillies Park outfit.

But ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Shielfield Park to take on an improving Berwick Rangers side, Jardine said: “On our day we can compete with any of the top sides in the league. We were five minutes away from taking all three points against Bonnyrigg, but then we shot ourselves in the foot against Gala last weekend with two sloppy goals so that’s where we are at the moment. The club has come on leaps and bounds so we just need to keep improving.

“We went with a gameplan on Wednesday and the players were terrific. I would have been delighted with a point before the game so to take three was fantastic. But I expect tomorrow to be just as difficult. Berwick are far better than their current league position shows (12th).

“I would be surprised if they are not in and around the top six come the end of the season. They’ve had to play a lot of games with the Betfred Cup so they won’t have had a lot of time to work on things on the training ground. They have started to string some results together these past few weeks so if you look at their squad they’ve got good players who have played at a higher level.

“The league is so difficult to so to be sitting in fourth at this stage is really pleasing. It would round off a great couple of days if we can take something from down there.”

Elsewhere, leaders and undefeated Bonnyrigg Rose host Caledonia Braves at New Dundas Park while Spartans will look to atone for their midweek 5-0 defeat at Kelty Hearts when they welcome Cumbernauld Colts to Ainslie Park.

Edinburgh University are at East Kilbride.

Fixtures (Saturday, 3pm):