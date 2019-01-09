Manchester City technical director Kevin Murphy to join Hearts Women

Hearts have recruited Manchester City Women’s technical director Kevin Murphy as part of the club’s commitment to ladies football.

Murphy, who will begin work with Hearts on January 21, was previously head coach with Rangers Women and oversaw the girls’ academy at the Ibrox club. He also served as an assistant coach with Scotland Under-17s and Under-19s.

Club owner Ann Budge revealed at the end of last year that Hearts Ladies would be fully integrated into the Tynecastle outfit’s academy at Riccarton and would benefit from a ‘six-figure investment year-on-year”. Budge said: “We are now at a point where we want to fully integrate Hearts Ladies into the club. That will cost money, but we have put that to the board and they have signed off on it. It is a six-figure investment year-on-year to make this happen but it is the right thing to do.

Hearts, who have been competing in the women’s set-up since 2009, kick off their Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 campaign early next month.