Bonnyrigg welcome Cowdenbeath to a sold-out New Dundas Park tomorrow for the first leg of the pyramid play-off final with the return tie at Central Park seven days later.

Robbie Horn's men overcame Highland League champions Fraserburgh 3-2 on aggregate to earn a crack at the Blue Brazil, and 30-year-old Weir believes the club's supporters – more than 1,500 of them – can help steer them over the line.

"You can see with the turnout expected, selling out three days in advance, shows how big a day it is for the club and the town as a whole," Weir explained. "We have the entire community behind us so it's massive for the club. Hopefully we can get the right result to take us to Cowdenbeath next week.

Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Mark Weir says the Cowdenbeath play-off matches are the biggest in the club's history

"These are the biggest two games in the club's history. There's no getting away from that. We've played both Hibs and Dundee in the Scottish Cup in recent seasons, but to beat Cowdenbeath, over two legs, and what it would mean for the club and the town, it would just dwarf everything else.

"A few years ago, when we moved from the juniors to the East of Scotland, a few people questioned if it was a good move. But if you look at how far we've come, even including the two truncated seasons, we weren't far away from Kelty Hearts so we've been consistently up there and look where they are now. We're confident. We've played against League One sides before and beaten them so we know we can compete at a higher level."

Rose, who will be without suspended striker Keiran McGachie, are now ready to leave no stone unturned against Maurice Ross' outfit.

"We were on such a high last weekend getting through but we've been brought back down to earth by the gaffer to make sure we are focused on the job in hand," Weir added.

Weir is in his second spell at Bonnyrigg having spent two seasons with the Rose from 2011 to 2013 before moving to Bethel University in the US.He has had to fight for his place, making his 18th appearance of the season last week at Fraserburgh. Michael Andrews has made 28 appearances, both goalkeepers pushing each other and vying for the jersey.