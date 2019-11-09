Maroon Memories: Vladimir Romanov watches as his Jambos thrash Aberdeen

Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov could not hide his pleasure on the pitch at half-time

The presence of owner Vladimir Romanov brought out the more admirable side of Hearts as goals from Andrew Driver, Andrius Velicka, Ibrahim Tall and Christian Nade earned the home team a thoroughly emphatic win over the club which pipped them for a place in Europe last season.

Producing their best all-round display on home turf since Rangers were defeated 4-2 in September, Hearts, in patches, at last delivered football of a quality. Busy in midfield and ambitious in attack, Hearts swept Aberdeen aside with four goals and played throughout at a high tempo.

Needing to deliver results on a more consistent basis, this win over Aberdeen, after a CIS Cup success at Celtic Park and a draw at Easter Road, suggested Hearts are back on track. However, there have been so many false dawns at Tynecastle over the past 18 months or so that perhaps only an undefeated run stretching into double figures is required to convince the sceptics.

The team was driven on by fine performances from Michael Stewart and Eggert Jonsson in central midfield which helped Hearts force their way back into the top six thanks to their biggest win over Aberdeen since 1999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game where a pre-match power surge caused an electrical problem which meant Hearts lost the use of the floodlights for part of the first half, the one thing the home side didn’t lack in this contest was a supply of power.

Hearts wanted to improve on a record which had seen them take just one point from nine in their three previous SPL matches. Aberdeen, on the other hand, had collected 13 points from their previous five league games.

Having been involved in midweek UEFA Cup action, Aberdeen left out Sone Aluko, Andrew Considine and Chris Clark from the side which drew with Lokomotiv Moscow. Lee Mair, Chris MacGuire and Jeffrey De Visscher were the fresh faces introduced by Jimmy Calderwood. Even so, there was still a sloppiness about the visitors which Hearts exploited with two goals in 14 minutes.

They were in front after three minutes thanks to pressing play which forced Aberdeen to make a catalogue of errors. Driver was involved in the build-up, then Nade took advantage of mistakes from Ricky Foster and Zander Diamond before prodding the ball towards goal. It wasn’t going to cross the line, however, until Driver raced towards the far post and poked home his fifth goal of the season off the base of the woodwork. Although the early exchanges were hectic rather than fluent, Driver and Robbie Neilson combined at brisk pace down the right flank after 13 minutes and forced a corner.

The kick was taken short and Driver aimed a cross towards the back post. Whether Jamie Langfield should have gathered the ball was a moot point, but under pressure from Nade, the chance fell to Andrius Velicka who buried the goal from close range with his left boot.

Aberdeen made an enforced change through injury after 23 minutes when Barry Nicholson was replaced by Chris Clark. The switch was helpful and Clark’s shot from the edge of the box grazed the bar.

For the most part, though, Hearts retained the initiative and could have added a third goal before half-time when Nade gathered a cross from Velicka with a delicate first touch. Having made room for himself, though, the big striker shoved the ball wide from close range.

Hearts were to regret that miss seven minutes before the break when De Visscher, who looked half a yard offside, cut inside from the right in the 38th minute without being closed down by Jose Goncalves. His angled shot was struck with menacing accuracy and eluded the grasp of Steve Banks to hand the visitors a lifeline.

The home side went further ahead in the 54th minute after De Visscher fouled Nade. Michael Stewart sent a curling free-kick into the heart of the penalty box where Tall rose to glance a header into the corner of the net.

Thereafter, Laryea Kingston replaced Velicka and, in the 62nd minute he linked with Andrius Ksanavicius to play in Nade and the big striker, at the second attempt, curled a shot past Langfield.

Hearts: Banks, Neilson (Zaliukas 39), Goncalves, Tall, Stewart, Berra (c), Driver, Jonsson, Nade (Ricardas 80), Velicka (Kingston 57), Ksanavicius. Subs not used: Basso, Wallace, Palazuelos, Elliot.

Aberdeen: Langfield, Hart, Foster, Diamond, Severin, Mair, De Visscher (Lovell 68), Nicholson (Clark 23), Miller, Maguire (Aluko 58), Young. Subs not used: Soutar, McNamara, Touzani, Considine

Referee: I Brines.