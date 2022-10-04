Midlothian non-league football round-up

In the Premier Division, Penicuik Athletic shared six goals at home with Jeanfield Swifts with MacDonald equalising in injury time for the hosts.

In the First Division, Newtongrange Star thumped Lochore Welfare 7-2 at home, and Whitehill Welfare’s new manager Jack Lynch saw his side draw 1-1 at Burntisland, just days after making his debut in the Rosewell side’s dugout last Wednesday in a 2-1 home loss against Coldstream.

In the Second Division, Dalkeith Thistle won 5-1 at Hawick, Arniston Rangers were 4-1 winners at home in Gorebridge against Fifers Lochgelly Albert, and Easthouses Lily lost 3-1 at Newbattle Campus against Edinburgh South.

Jack Lynch is the new manager of Whitehill Welfare, and will take his new team to his former side Camelon this Saturday.

This Saturday, Penicuik travel to Broxburn, Whitehill are at Camelon, Newtongrange head to Glenrothes, Easthouses visit Lochgelly, Arniston travel to Tweedmouth and Dalkeith Thistle welcome St Andrews.

Before that The Jags are due to play Linlithgow Rose away in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd round this evening (Tuesday) with Penicuik away to Syngenta on Wednesday in the same competition.

Meanwhile, new Whitehill boss Jack Lynch will be looking to get his side back to winning ways following his appointment at Ferguson Park last week. He joins the Rosewell club from Camelon, where he was assistant manager. Prior to that he spent five years in charge at Preston Athletic.

He takes his new team to his former club Camelon hoping to pick up all three points.

Lynch succeeds Andrew Kidd, who parted company with the club following a 6-2 home defeat by Newtongrange Star. It was a fourth consecutive loss for a team relegated from the Premier Division in May and aiming to bounce straight back this season. A successful former Whitehill and Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder, Kidd was early into his second season in charge and left the club 12th in the 16-team division.