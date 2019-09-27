Musselburgh Athletic give Brian Martin new lease of life after turbulent two years

Defender Brian Martin has revealed it was a no-brainer to rejoin Musselburgh Athletic.

The former skipper, who led the Olivebank outfit to the Scottish Junior Cup final in 2015, has returned to the East of Scotland Premier Division side following a turbulent two years when he admitted his love for the game took a nosedive.

An unhappy spell at now Lowland League club Berwick Rangers left Martin with little desire to play again – that is until he started going along at the tail end of last season to watch Kevin McDonald’s side in action.

“I suppose it was an easy decision in the end,” said the 34-year-old ahead of tomorrow’s visit of title-chasing Linlithgow Rose. “I had interest from another couple of Junior clubs but being a Musselburgh boy, it all made sense really.

“I really started to miss playing football. I went down and watched the boys a couple of times towards the end of last season and that gave me the buzz back.

“I loved my first six months at Berwick but then I just stopped enjoying it and didn’t see myself playing again. I never had any heart for it. I remember standing still at training one day and saying to myself ‘what are you doing here?’

“But that’s in the past now. I’m feeling fitter as every training session at the start I seemed to be picking up knocks so it was pretty hard going.”

And Martin is looking forward to renewing an old rivalry this weekend.

“We’re not expecting to win tomorrow so that probably favours us. I know a lot of their players from playing against them a few years ago, guys like Tommy Coyne so it will good to have another battle with him.

“It’s not been a great start. We’ve had a lot of boys out but we’ll start to pick up and move ourselves away from the bottom-end of the table.

“Musselburgh don’t have the funds like other clubs have at the moment so we know where we should be. We hope to finish mid-table to be honest.”