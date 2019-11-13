Musselburgh Youngstars shining bright as they defeat Currie Colts

It was a weekend of cup action

Musselburgh Youngstars under-15s hit Currie Star Colts for six as they eased through to the last-32 of the Federation of Hearts Supporters Cup with a 6-2 victory on home soil.

Striker Aaron MacDonald hit a hat-trick, with his first goal being a low drive past the dive of the Currie goalkeeper.

Dylan Cassidy nodded in goal number two when he got on the end of a corner kick and couldn’t miss from close range, and then MacDonald quickly registered his second and third goals of the game with another couple of neat finishes.

Currie pulled a goal back before the interval but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished after the half-time break as further goals from Riley Baird and Murphy Fraser capped a fine performance. The visitors scored late on to reduce the deficit.

Tynecastle 16s are through to the last-16 of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup after their 6-1 defeat of Ayrshire outfit Galston.

The visitors were first to open the scoring as they took the lead in the 15th minute after Tynie failed to clear from a corner-kick, but after conceding an early goal it was all Tynecastle from then on.

Corin Brown scored the equaliser with a lovely free-kick from the edge of the box just five minutes later, with Callum Todd following up not long after with a goal of his own; a raking strike into the back of the goal from just inside the

box.

Tynie went into half-time well in the ascendancy as Charlie Nairn put them 3-1 ahead when finishing well after going through one-on-one with Galston’s keeper.

Goals from Ben Aitchison, Elija Anukam and a further effort from Nairn in the second half put Tynie out of sight.

Portobello 17s are into the fourth round of the Inspiresport Scottish Cup following their 3-1 triumph over Bridgend BC away from home.

Brandon McGill fired Porty in front after ten minutes as he let the ball bounce just ahead of him before rifling into the back of the net.

Matthew Cassidy’s goal put the visitors 2-0 ahead just ten minutes later as he took hold of Olly Rudge’s through ball after beating the offside trap before rounding the home keeper and sliding the ball into the net.