Neil Lennon and Steve Clarke joint favourites to be Celtic manager next season

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon and Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke have been installed as joint favourites by bookies to be in charge of the Parkhead side next season.

Steve Clarke and Neil Lennon are joint favourites for the Celtic job. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of leaving for Leicester City with Lennon expected to return to the East End of Glasgow and take over as interim boss.

The Northern Irishman left Hibs last month and had been linked with taking over from Claude Puel at Leicester until the end of the season.

Lennon would be in the pole position if he helps push Celtic over the line to complete the treble treble.

Clarke’s work at Kilmarnock has been impressive, transforming a struggling side to compete for European football.

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “Should Lennon help deliver the treble treble his odds will tumble, potentially seeing him take charge at Celtic on a permanent basis for a second time.”

Other names in the frame include ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes, Belgium mamanger Roberto Martinez and former Rangers midfielder MIkel Arteta.

Odds for Celtic manager on first day of 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season: 5/2 Neil Lennon; 5/2 Steve Clarke; 5/1 David Moyes; 8/1 Roberto Martinez; 10/1 Mikel Arteta; 12/1 David Wagner; 16/1 Danny Cowley; 16/1 Michael O’Neill; 16/1 Sam Allardyce; 16/1 Sean Dyche.

