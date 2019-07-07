New signings shine as Edinburgh City win East of Scotland City Cup

Edinburgh City won the East of Scotland City Cup with a 5-2 win over East Kilbride at Oriam.

The Lowland League champions took the lead on 12 minutes during Saturday’s encounter through Graeme Holmes, but their lead lasted less than a minute as new signing and former Hibs midfielder Alex Harris equalised.

City’s job was made easier when Kilby’s Darren O’Dea was sent off on the 20-minute mark, but they responded well and re-took the lead on 31 minutes when former Hibs kid Ruari Paton blasted home a free-kick.

City, however, restored parity just before half time, with striker Scott Shepherd netting.

The League 2 side made their numerical superiority tell in the second half.

Another new signing in midfielder Jonny Court made it 3-2 on 50 minutes and the same player gave City breathing space five minutes later with his second of the match for 4-2.

Harris then made sure that the silverware would be in City’s hands, blasting home their fifth and final goal.