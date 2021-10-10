Nicky Reid 'on fire' as Penicuik Athletic move back top of table with derby win over Whitehill Welfare

Nicky Reid scored a double in Penicuik's 4-0 win over Whitehill

With early fellow title challengers Tranent drawing 2-2 at Dunbar United, the Cuikie seized the opportunity to go a point ahead, and with a game in hand over the Foresters Park men, they are firmly in the driving seat.

“We lost a good few big players in the summer, but the young players that have come in have been a breath of fresh air and they keep the more experienced guys on their toes,” said defender Forbes. “Their youth and energy has really benefited us. It might be surprising [how well we’ve done] to others looking in, but within the camp we aren’t necessarily surprised.

“Nicky is on fire, he’s been doing really, really well. He’s been great for us, he’s high on confidence and he has those tricky feet to get past players. He’s shown this season with his finishing that he’s a real threat to other teams and we are delighted to have him, not so much when you have to train against him; he’s nutmegged me a few times.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forbes insists they won’t get carried away with their impressive start, with their focus purely on the next game.

He added: “You always try not to worry about things that are outwith your control. Our focus is on winning our games and it’s very early days, it’s a good start but it’s not more than that at the moment. There are no medals handed out in October. It sounds a cliché but it is just one game at a time for us, the next game is the most important one.”

Elsehwere, Broxburn Athletic and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Albyn Park, with Lothian coming back from 2-0 down and leading 3-2 they were denied all three points with Shaun Harrison equalising late on. Leith Athletic’s unbeaten run in 1st Division Conference A was ended with Stephen Scott netting a double in a 2-1 win for Edinburgh United.

A message from the Editor: